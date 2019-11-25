Leading Chilean Broker Selects Post Trade Allocation Tool from Global FinTech Firm, Gold-i

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercados G, a leading FX broker in Chile has selected the Gold-i MAM Pro for MT5 as its post trade allocation tool. Gold-i’s MAM Pro is the most feature rich and cost effective MAM (Multi Account Manager) on the market, enabling brokers to attract a diverse range of clients by offering a variety of allocation methods. It is part of Gold-i’s broad portfolio of products which help brokers to make more money and manage their risk more effectively. These products include MT4/MT5 plug-ins as well as multi-asset liquidity management, advanced risk management tools and business intelligence software.

According to Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i, a global market leader in trading software for MT4 and MT5 brokers, “We are seeing a surge in interest in our technology from new brokers from across the region as well as more established brokers like Mercados G.

“Recent changes in regulation across Latin America seem to be a catalyst for Introducing Brokers (IBs) wanting to obtain their own MetaTrader license and open their own brokerage. It is vital for brokers to get their setup right from the start, adding feature-rich plug-ins to enhance their trading platform.”

A Resurgence of FX Brokers

There is a significant resurgence in retail FX brokers setting up operations across Latin America, particularly in Chile, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay. For these brokers to succeed, it is essential that they partner with a reputable, experienced technology provider to help them to grow their trading operations.

Brokers require fast, reliable integration between retail and institutional trading systems, access to multi-asset Liquidity Providers, post-trade allocation tools and advanced risk management systems. They also need business intelligence tools to gain a complete overview of their trading operations and exposure in real-time. The right technology partner can provide cost-effective tools across all these areas and can also facilitate brand awareness and growth.

About Gold-i

Founded in 2008, Gold-i is a winner of a Queen’s Award for Enterprise - the UK’s most prestigious business award. With offices in the UK, China and Australia and clients in every continent, Gold-i offers multi-lingual 24x7 support. For further information, visit www.gold-i.com

