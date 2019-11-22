Scotch™ Brand from 3M Partners with TaskRabbit to Support Small Business Owners During the Busiest Shipping Week of the Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Online marketplace sellers, small business owners and their employees wear several different hats, from makers and lawyers, to salespeople and accountants, and everything in between. During the busy holiday shopping and gifting season, though, one task in particular proves to be a pain point for small business owners – shipping. In fact, according to a recent survey commissioned by Scotch™ Brand, the majority (54 percent) of small business owners spend more time on shipping-related tasks during the holidays than the rest of the year.

Just in time for Small Business Saturday, Scotch™ Brand and TaskRabbit, the task management network that connects people with Taskers to handle everyday to-dos and home improvement tasks, have teamed up to award more than 250 small businesses across the country with shipping help through the Scotch™ Brand ‘Getting Ship Done’ Contest. Winners will receive Scotch™ Flex & Seal Shipping Rolls and a TaskRabbit code to redeem for Tasker support with packing and shipping starting during the busiest shipping week of the year, December 16th, giving small businesses time back to focus on their passions.

"How many times have you received a box that had tons of filler and wasted space only to find the smallest item at the bottom of the package?” asked Remi Kent, Scotch™ Brand Global Business Director. “In launching the Scotch™ Flex & Seal Shipping Roll and teaming up with TaskRabbit, our mission was clear: provide entrepreneurs with the tools they need for a better way to ship. By arming small business owners with helping hands and Scotch™ Flex and Seal they will save up to 50 percent on time, supplies, and space, as compared to boxes, so small business owners everywhere can spend more time doing what they love – building, promoting and crafting fabulous products.”

“For more than ten years TaskRabbit has made it easy for individuals and small businesses to find trusted and reliable Taskers to help get things done,” said Diana Rothschild, Head of Strategic Partnerships at TaskRabbit. “We’re excited to partner with Scotch™ Brand to help small business owners, who often have to manage a wide variety of tasks with little support, especially during the busy holiday season.”

SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS SURVEY FINDINGS

86 percent of small business owners who ship to customers have felt overwhelmed by administrative tasks like shipping, over two in five (41 percent) feel overwhelmed frequently.

70 percent of small business owners admit that shipping-related tasks take time away from improving their business.

Shipping is impacting small business owners’ personal holidays – 63 percent have missed out on holiday experiences because they were working to get shipments out on time.

79 percent of small business owners estimate they’d need an average of 10 extra employees to manage their holiday shipping.

ENTER THE SCOTCH™ BRAND ‘GETTING SHIP DONE’ CONTEST

Small business owners can enter from November 24 through December 1, 2019.

Visit ScotchBrand.com/GettingShipDone to view the official rules and eligibility to enter.

To enter: In 250 words or less, answer these three questions: How have you changed or adapted your shipping process in the past to meet deadlines or consumer demand? What frustrations do you currently have with your existing packing and shipping process? How would having extra shipping supplies and support help you combat those types of challenges?



ABOUT THE SCOTCH™ FLEX & SEAL SHIPPING ROLL

The Scotch™ Flex & Seal Shipping Roll is a shipping solution aimed at revolutionizing the shipping process for small business owners and everyday individuals alike, saving them up to 50 percent on time, supplies, and space than with boxes. With Scotch™ Flex & Seal Shipping Roll, simply cut the roll to size, fold over, and press to securely seal the item inside; the only tool needed is a pair of scissors. The shipping roll features a durable water and tear resistant outer layer with built in cushion to protect your items and proprietary adhesive technology that allows the roll to stick to itself and not the item you’re shipping.

For more information on Scotch™ Flex & Seal Shipping Roll, visit ScotchBrand.com/FlexAndSeal.

ABOUT 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at 3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

ABOUT TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is a leading task management network that conveniently connects people with Taskers to handle everyday home to-do's such as furniture assembly, handyman work, moving help, cleaning and more. Acquired by IKEA Group in 2017, TaskRabbit operates in more than 70 markets across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France, and is headquartered in San Francisco.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The Scotch™ Brand survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 small business owners across the country who ship products to customers, conducted between October 15th and October 28th, 2019 using an email invitation and an online survey. For the purpose of this survey, a small business was defined as one with 0-100 employees; Online Marketplace Sellers were defined as those selling at least once per week on resale and online retail platforms. The margin of error was +/- 3.1%.

