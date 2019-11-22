Horizon Therapeutics plc Opens New Manufacturing and R&D Facility in South San Francisco

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today the opening of its new office in South San Francisco, located at 2 Tower Place, 12th floor. The 20,000 square-foot facility will feature laboratory space that will enable formulation and process development for manufacturing, as well as bioanalytical method development and other R&D functions.

“ This is a significant step as we continue to grow our manufacturing and R&D capability to address patient needs through the development of groundbreaking therapies,” said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “ We are excited to join the thriving life sciences community of South San Francisco, allowing us the opportunity to connect to newer technologies, leading academic institutions and the dynamic scientific area at large.”

“ This new facility will allow us to function more seamlessly and efficiently as we expand our pipeline,” said Srini Ramanathan Ph.D., vice president, development sciences and site head for the South San Francisco, Horizon. “ We look forward to exploring new partnerships in the South San Francisco biotech hub, and tapping into the wealth of talent in the area’s biotech and academic communities, as we develop new solutions to address needs in rare diseases and beyond.”

Horizon plans to add new positions in bioanalysis, clinical research, pharmacology, manufacturing and business development during the next year.

“ Horizon brings nearly a decade of rare disease expertise to the Bay Area,” said Mike Guerra, president and chief executive officer of the California Life Sciences Association. “ We welcome their addition to the over 3,400 life sciences companies in California, and eagerly await their contributions to California and the industry.”

