AEG Global Partnerships Announce American Express as Presenting Partner for BST Hyde Park 2020

AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, today announced that American Express will be the new presenting partner for AEG’s leading European festival, BST Hyde Park in London. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, today announced that American Express will be the new presenting partner for AEG’s leading European festival, BST Hyde Park in London. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, today announced that American Express will be the new presenting partner for AEG’s leading European festival, BST Hyde Park.

The new partnership with AEG, and brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, further cements the commitment of American Express to back Card Members at the key cultural moments that align with their passions.

The festival, now named American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, will return in July 2020 with yet another world-class festival experience and line-up. American Express Card Members will have exclusive pre-sale access to tickets to all of the shows and a range of on-site benefits at the festival.

Stew Heathcote, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, AEG Global Partnerships said: "American Express’ ability to not only drive ticket sales through pre-sales but connect the fan and artist in unique ways demonstrates true marketing innovation and is one reason why American Express is so respected in the entertainment space. We are not only proud but grateful that our global relationship has expanded to incorporate American Express Presents BST Hyde Park. We look forward to the positive impact it will have upon the show and its fans.”

Brandy Sanders, Vice President, Global Entertainment Partnerships & Experiences, American Express said: “We’re excited to bring American Express Experiences to the heart of London culture this summer, adding BST Hyde Park as a partner. From first access to the hottest tickets, to truly unforgettable experiences, we enhance the moments that bring our Card Members closer to the music and artists they love.”

The partnership between AEG and American Express was formed over 15 years ago and has grown into a multi-faceted global partnership with over 100 properties spanning five continents covering venues, sports teams and events including: LA Live, AEG Presents Global Touring, The O2, LA Galaxy, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stockholm Globe Arenas, Accor Hotel Arena Paris, All Points East, Brisbane Entertainment Centre and more.

AEG launched the BST Hyde Park series of concerts in 2013 with a headline performance from one of the biggest and most iconic bands on the planet - The Rolling Stones – the first time the band had been in Hyde Park since their historic 1969 show. Since its inception, the event, which the company has grown to become one of the world’s premier festivals, has featured an incredible array of global superstars. One off moments have included Paul Simon’s last ever UK gig, Carole King performing her classic album Tapestry in full for the first time and Barbara Streisand making a rare live appearance. From Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber to The Cure, Roger Waters, Michael Bublé, Céline Dion, The Strokes, Florence + The Machine and Bon Jovi, the line-ups have always been immense. Each day features a huge range of artists across the bill, supporting emerging talent as well as established names.

http://www.bst-hydepark.com

facebook.com/BSTHydePark

@BSThydepark

About AEG Global Partnerships

AEG Global Partnerships oversees the worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships for AEG’s entire portfolio of assets. Creating customised and innovative marketing programs for established and emerging brands it has created some of the most iconic brand partnerships in the entertainment industry, including The Staples Centre in L.A., The O2 in London and Coachella Music Festival. Overall, the division manages naming rights deals, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com, and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, Linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

About The Royal Parks

The Royal Parks is the charity that exists to make sure London’s eight historic royal parks will always be there to enrich the lives of local residents and visitors to London.

This recently-created charity does this by:

Sensitively and sustainably protecting and conserving the heritage landscapes of the parks

of the parks Adding value to every visit by providing information and opportunities to find out more about the historic significance of the parks and the wildlife that lives in them today

to find out more about the historic significance of the parks and the wildlife that lives in them today Supporting and encouraging the development of biodiversity in the parks

in the parks Encouraging visitors to support their physical and mental health by using the parks for relaxation and exercise

It costs around £40m a year to manage the parks. The charity raises around 75 per cent of this money itself, with the remaining 25 per cent coming from Government.

For further information please visit: www.royalparks.org.uk and follow us on @theroyalparks, Facebook.com/TheRoyalParksLondon and Instagram.com/TheRoyalParks.