1st Detect Sells TRACER 1000™ Explosives Trace Detectors to Global Shipping and Logistics Company

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) announced today that 1st Detect has signed a contract with a global shipping and logistics company and is already fulfilling purchase orders. Under the terms of the contract, the 1st Detect TRACER 1000™ has been approved on the Company’s approved vendor list and is now available for corporate-wide purchases on pre-negotiated terms.

“Being added to the customer’s global vendor list and already receiving purchase orders is an important validation of our technology and our unique value proposition,” stated Raj Mellacheruvu, Chief Executive Officer of 1st Detect. “It is an absolute pleasure to work with a global shipping and logistics company in advancing the status quo in this industry and making our airways safer,” he added.

The TRACER 1000 is an explosives trace detector (ETD) that has been engineered to meet the current and next generation requirements for both passenger and cargo security checkpoints. With a virtually unlimited and instantly updatable threat library, low cost of ownership, near-zero false alarm rate, and near-100% uptime, security operators can now inexpensively stay ahead of the ever evolving explosive and narcotic threats.

