Military Veterans Honored by Fiserv and the Milwaukee Bucks with New ‘Veteran of the Game’ Recognition Program

BROOKFIELD, Wis. & MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, and the Milwaukee Bucks today announced a new recognition program that pays tribute to the men and women of the nation's military by honoring a Veteran of the Game. Honorees will be recognized at 10 home games at Fiserv Forum over the course of the 2019-20 season, with the first veteran announced at tomorrow night’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

The Veteran of the Game will receive four complimentary game tickets and the opportunity to watch warmups courtside. At a break in the game the veteran will be welcomed and honored by the public address announcer, and personal photographs selected by the veteran will be shown on the center scoreboard.

The Veteran of the Game program is part of Fiserv Salutes, which supports the company’s engagement with the military community with a focus on employment, experience and entrepreneurship.

“We are incredibly grateful for the service of the active military and veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Jeffery Yabuki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “We are committed to providing veterans special access to career opportunities and education resources while also offering a suite of premier business solutions to veteran-owned businesses.”

Discounted Bucks Home Game Tickets for Military Members

During the 2019-20 regular season, a specific number of tickets for each Milwaukee Bucks home game will be reserved for military members, priced at $15. This offer is open to veterans nationwide, however, these tickets must be purchased in-person at the Fiserv Forum box office. A valid military I.D. must be shown at the time of purchase. With the purchase of each ticket as part of Fiserv Salutes, the military member will also receive a co-branded Bucks and Fiserv commemorative pin.

“The Bucks organization is passionate about celebrating the men and women of our nation’s armed forces, and we are honored to show our appreciation of those who serve,” said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President. “Our founding partnership with Fiserv extends into many parts of our community and we are proud to unite with Fiserv in saluting our veterans.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About the Milwaukee Bucks

Founded in 1968, the Milwaukee Bucks are one of 30 teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA), competing in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division. In the 51 seasons since their inception, the Bucks have won an NBA Championship, two conference championships, 14 division titles and have made the playoffs in 31 of their 51 seasons. Under the ownership of Marc Lasry, Wes Edens, Jamie Dinan and Michael Fascitelli, who took control of the team in 2014, the Milwaukee Bucks organization has become a full-fledged sports and entertainment company, with its world-class home arena, Fiserv Forum, the surrounding 30-acre Deer District neighborhood, the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League and Bucks Gaming of the NBA 2K League.

FISV-G