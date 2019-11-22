Olo and Pilot Brands Experiment with In-Car Ordering Trial

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo, the leading food ordering platform for the restaurant industry today announced the launch of a R&D food ordering trial through BMW vehicles in the United States.

Nekter Juice Bar and Portillo’s Hot Dogs are the first live brands to participate in the in-car ordering pilot. BMW owners can send orders to locations across the United States directly from their vehicle by visiting the BMW Labs website. The pilot is an R&D exploration of how the guest experience can translate to an in-car setting. The pilot is available for compatible BMW vehicles from 2015 onward. Vehicle compatibility will be checked when users log in to the BMW Labs site throughout the rest of 2019.

“Ordering lunch from the car with a push of a button — we’re living in the future!” said Jackie Berg, VP of Marketing at Olo. “The convergence of commerce and convenience is opening up exciting potential for restaurants and we are thrilled to work with BMW and our pilot brands to experiment with how in-car ordering will evolve and shape how consumers order.”

See a demo of how it works with Portillo’s Hot Dogs >>

The online ordering experience is designed for easy pre-configuration of orders, making saved favorites and making repeat orders easy. Trial participants can order and pay with the push of a button and follow driving directions to pick up their orders.

"Since day one at Nekter Juice Bar, it's been our mission to make our menu of fresh and nutritious juices, Superfood smoothies and acai bowls easily accessible to everyone on their individual paths to wellness," said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nekter Juice Bar. "Collaborating with innovative and forward-thinking brands such as BMW and Olo will help us expand this accessibility while also supporting our speed-of-service initiatives for people on-the-go."

For further information on the trial, visit the BMW Labs website: https://labs.bmwna.com/.

