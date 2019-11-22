Syngenta Selects Akumina’s Employee Experience Platform to Power the Organization’s Global Digital Workplace Strategy

NASHUA, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akumina, the employee experience platform (EXP) powering personalized digital employee experiences, today announced that it is partnering with Syngenta, one of the world’s largest agriculture companies, to improve employee productivity, collaboration, and adoption within their digital workplace environment. Akumina’s EXP offers an out-of-the-box solution that makes it easy for Syngenta to provide personalized digital experiences for more than 28,000 global employees in their local language.

Syngenta is using Akumina’s modern intranet solution to revamp the company’s employee portal and to make it mobile-enabled, so that all employees across the company can access the information they need to do their job, as and when they need it, on any device.

“Akumina’s EXP makes it easier for more peer-to-peer communications and to create and distribute content across languages, regions, and devices. We were able to instantly modernize our digital workplace with user-friendly features, personalized workflows, and social features to encourage engagement and collaboration,” said Nicki Allitt, global head of communications at Syngenta.

Akumina’s EXP will serve as the revamped intranet’s main interface. The modern intranet offers employees a personalized digital experience with instant access to news feeds, collaboration tools, and applications from any device. Akumina also enables employees to become content producers and distributors to align, inform, and engage in a high-performing and collaborative culture.

“We’re proud to partner with Syngenta to help them solve the challenges of engaging a highly distributed workforce that is spread across the world in a variety of job roles,” said David Maffei, president and CRO at Akumina. “Our employee experience platform acts as a centralized employee hub within an enterprise’s intelligent workplace that improves employee engagement, facilitates collaboration, and empowers mobile and frontline workers across the globe.”

About Akumina

Akumina is the employee experience platform that empowers global enterprises to quickly create personalized digital experiences that help every employee in every role work smarter, not harder. By offering a customizable, brandable and multilingual platform that seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise cloud applications, Akumina delivers a contextual, collaborative, and engaging workplace experience to every user on any device. Akumina's customers include Whole Foods Market, GlaxoSmithKline, Vodafone, the Boston Red Sox and the Department of Defense.