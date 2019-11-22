Champion® Athleticwear Launches Bold New Collaboration With Coca-Cola®

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, launched a limited-edition capsule collection, Champion X Coca-Cola, in collaboration with Coca-Cola. The brands have come together to create a unique design story expressed through bold, colorful and unexpected logo placements inspired by archived artwork. The high-energy collection, which spans men’s and women’s apparel as well as accessories including hats, socks, slides and bags, is currently available at Champion’s six retail stores in major cities across the country and at Champs Sports and Foot Locker stores in the U.S. and Canada as well as Eastbay.com, Champion.com and Footaction stores nationwide.

Known for being fresh tastemakers in their respective industries, the collaboration is a natural alignment for both Champion and Coca-Cola as they continue to promote self-expression within the fabric of popular culture. The capsule collection celebrates the unmistakable logos of both brands with reimagined vibrant color schemes and designs inspired by American heritage as well as the classic Coca-Cola bottle for a modern flare that resonates with today’s consumers.

“We are excited to partner with a world-beloved brand like Coca-Cola on this collection that resonates across cultures and personalities,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Brand Marketing. “Consumers have grown up drinking Coca-Cola and wearing Champion, leading us to create designs that inspire nostalgia while being on the cutting edge of style. Coca-Cola is the latest brand partnership in Champion’s growing portfolio of collaborations that have pushed design boundaries while never wavering from our core commitment to top quality, highly functional products.”

Motivated by the richness of Coca-Cola’s 1980’s era brandmarks and the decade’s primary, colorful trends, the Champion design team created a disruptive collection that is completely unique from all other Coca-Cola collaborations to-date. Staple silhouettes such as Reverse Weave® feature elevated finishes, including high gloss glass bottle artwork, intricate embroidery and classic chenille touches for dimensionality. The collection strikes the perfect balance of on-trend visual expression paired with bold design. The classic, clean apparel art harking back to the 80’s vibe adds an authentic feel to styles including joggers, crop sweatshirts, tees, hoodies and dresses that incorporate color blocking and unexpected logo placement for a truly blended look. Styles range in colors from the classic Coca-Cola red and white to pops of yellow, green, fuchsia and blue.

“Collaborating with our friends at Champion was an obvious choice,” said Becky Anderson, Senior Licensing Manager for The Coca-Cola Company. “This collection brings to life some of the things people love about both of our brands – vibrant color, self-expression and fun.”

To learn more, visit Champion.com and follow on Instagram @Champion, Twitter and Facebook.

About Champion®

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for our consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.