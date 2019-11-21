AM Best Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” of American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company (formerly known as IDS Property Casualty Insurance Company) and its wholly owned, fully reinsured subsidiary, American Family Connect Insurance Company (formerly known as Ameriprise Insurance Company). Previously, these were referred to as Ameriprise P&C Companies (De Pere, WI).

These Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with developing implications on April 3, 2019, following an announcement that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. had entered into an agreement to sell Ameriprise P&C Companies to American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Company (American Family Insurance). At that time, AM Best indicated that the ratings would remain under review until the transaction was completed and an assessment of Ameriprise P&C Companies’ role within American Family Insurance could be determined.

Maintenance of the under review with developing implications follows completion of the acquisition on Oct. 1, 2019. Additional time is necessary to gauge the depth and breadth of support provided by American Family Insurance to Ameriprise P&C Companies. AM Best will continue to monitor the group’s risk-adjusted capitalization, operating performance and business profile. Subsequently, these companies will be referred to as American Family Connect P&C Companies.

