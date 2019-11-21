Advance Auto Parts to Begin Multi-Year Partnership with Team Penske During 2020 NASCAR Cup Series

From left, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske driver, Jason McDonell, Advance Auto Parts CMO, and Tom Greco, Advance CEO, announce a multi-year partnership where Advance will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Mustang for four races in the 2020 NASCAR season. (Photo: Business Wire)

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, and Team Penske today announced a new multi-year partnership beginning with the 2020 NASCAR season. Advance will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Blaney for four races in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Blaney will compete in the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford for Team Penske in 2020 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 15, Richmond Raceway on April 19, Watkins Glen International on August 16 and the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19. Advance also will be an associate sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Mustang for the full NASCAR Cup Series season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be sponsoring Ryan Blaney, one of NASCAR’s top drivers, and partnering with one of the most prestigious teams in racing,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s Chief Marketing Officer. “For years Team Penske has been known for executing with excellence in everything they do on and off the track. We are proud to be joining this successful team and look forward to a winning and productive partnership with Ryan and Team Penske.”

One of NASCAR’s brightest young stars at just 25-years-old, Blaney produced another solid season in 2019. The High Point, N.C. native and third-generation racer earned a spot in the Cup Series playoffs for the third-consecutive year and qualified for the Round of 8 by winning at Talladega Superspeedway in October – his third career Cup Series victory. Blaney ended the year seventh in the Cup Series point standings with career-bests in both top-five (11) and top-10 (18) finishes.

“We welcome one of the most established and innovative companies in the automotive aftermarket parts industry to Team Penske,” said Roger Penske. “Advance focuses on executing with excellence in their business and we bring those same goals and principles to the race track every weekend. We are excited to have Advance on board with Ryan and the No. 12 Ford team next season and look forward to growing our partnership for the future.”

Blaney will be kicking off the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season at The Clash at Daytona on Sunday, February 9 (3 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1).

“Everyone at Team Penske is excited to have Advance Auto Parts join the team as a new partner in 2020,” said Blaney. “We’re honored to carry their brand on the No. 12 Ford Mustang next season and hopefully this is the start of a great partnership both on and off the track.”

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 5, 2019, Advance operated 4,891 stores and 152 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,260 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 540 major race wins, over 620 pole positions and 35 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 53-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.