Granite Awarded $19 Million CMAR Dam Project in Nevada

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $19 million Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract by Farmers Conservation Alliance (FCA) for the construction of the Derby Dam Fish Screen in Sparks, Nevada.

In line with its commitment to create sustainable infrastructure solutions, Granite is responsible for the construction of the Derby Dam fish screen which will restore watershed connectivity and support fish movement along the Truckee River. Scope of work includes the excavation of 60,000 cubic yards of soil, the use of 6,000 cubic yards of structural concrete, and the installation of eight control gates and five horizontal fish screens provided by FCA. The base rock will be supplied by Granite’s Lockwood materials facility.

To learn more about this project visit the Farmers Conservation Alliance website.

Construction is underway and will be complete by fall 2020.

