Security Service Federal Credit Union Renews Contract With Mortgage Cadence For Loan Origination Solution

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Security Service Federal Credit Union (Security Service) has renewed its contract with Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, to continue to use its flagship loan-origination solution.

One of the top 10 credit unions in the United States, Security Service began using Mortgage Cadence origination technologies in 2007. Under the contract renewal, the credit union will continue using the Mortgage Cadence software, including Enterprise Lending Center, Borrower Center and document functionality, through at least 2024.

“Ensuring that our members, realtors and builders have the best experience possible is always our goal,” said Charles Goss, Security Service Federal Credit Union’s executive vice president and chief lending officer. “The Mortgage Cadence software provides us with advanced capabilities in a robust platform to ensure a smooth process from the time of application to the time of funding.”

With more than 183 NLMS-registered mortgage loan originators across Texas, Colorado and Utah, Security Service taps into the power of Borrower Center to equip each branch with the tools to take applications anywhere and at any time. The streamlined technology helps employees increase production, resulting in the credit union’s Productivity measure coming in 40% higher than the Mortgage Cadence client average, according to the 2019 Lending Performance Benchmarking Study. Security Service’s Cost-to-Close is also 55% lower than the client average and 72% below the Mortgage Bankers Association average, making the credit union a top performer in the industry.

Bryan Ireton, CEO and managing director of Mortgage Cadence, Accenture, said, “Enterprise Lending Center’s dynamic and innovative platform gives larger lenders like Security Service a comprehensive and agile loan origination system that can be personalized depending on their needs, enabling them to lend confidently in today’s diverse, competitive and rapidly changing market.”

About Mortgage Cadence

Since 1999, Mortgage Cadence has been providing the best people, process, and technology for enterprise and mid-market lenders who desire to deliver an exceptional borrower experience. From point-of-sale through post-closing, Mortgage Cadence offers reliable software and dedicated people, supporting lenders every step of the way.

About Security Service Federal Credit Union

Security Service Federal Credit Union offers competitive, affordable financial products and services designed to meet the needs of its members. Security Service is an industry-leading financial institution with locations in Texas, Colorado and Utah. The credit union is among the top credit unions in the nation. Security Service strives to be America’s best credit union by enriching the lives of its members with beneficial financial solutions and a lifetime of service excellence. Learn more at www.ssfcu.org or call 1-800-52-SSFCU.