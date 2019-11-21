AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation of New York

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation of New York (PRAC NY) (formally known as MAPFRE Insurance Company of New York) (Garden City, New York). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect PRAC NY’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings affirmation and assignment of a pooled affiliation code follows the inclusion of PRAC NY in Plymouth Rock Assurance Group’s (PRAC Group) pooling agreement, retroactive to an effective date of January 1, 2019. The revised PRAC Group pooling agreement was approved recently by the New York and Massachusetts departments of insurance.

