Finally, Something Really Good to Watch on Television!

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Americans are seeing a lot more of a2 Milk® on television with the debut of an exciting new national advertising campaign. Whether surfing your favorite morning shows or punching up late-night destination TV, keep an eye out for these hot new spots that show how “Life is Better With You” and why a2 Milk® is already filling millions of grocery carts coast-to-coast.

In addition, a2 Milk® cartons are sporting a bolder color palette and crisp, new, modern look that is sure to catch the eye of our growing community of health conscious consumers as they scan the crowded dairy case. a2 Milk® is 100% real milk that contains only the A2 protein.

“ People across the country are finding out about a2 Milk® and discovering that they can love milk again,” said Blake Waltrip, CEO of The a2 Milk Company U.S. “ Dairy nutrition plays an important role for a healthy lifestyle so we’re excited to launch this TV campaign that shows families enjoying life and drinking our milk. So keep your finger off fast-forward and see for yourself how life is better with a2 Milk®!”

The a2 Milk Company’s advertisements began October 23 and are airing nationally including ABC, NBC, Bravo, Food Network and HGTV networks during major shows including The Today Show, Top Chef, Young Sheldon and This is Us.

The a2 Milk Company’s new packaging and new ad campaign come on the heels of the much anticipated launch of its newest products, a2 Milk® Coffee Creamers available in Sweet Cream and Creamy Vanilla.

The company has coast-to-coast U.S. milk distribution in over 13,100 stores. a2 Milk® is available at leading retailers including select Costco and Walmart locations, Ahold, Albertsons/Safeway, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, HEB, Kroger, Market Basket, Meijer, Publix, ShopRite, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Wegmans, and Whole Foods Market.

Published, peer-reviewed research suggests that a2 Milk® may help avoid stomach discomfort in some people because the milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the natural A2 protein and no A1.

The a2 Milk Company works with local U.S. dairy farmers to identify cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein type and process their milk separately, making it possible for some with sensitivities to enjoy real cows’ milk. The a2 Milk Company pays its farmers a premium to help them improve their profitability and reinvest in their farms. All of the company’s U.S. farms are certified by Validus for high animal welfare standards.

To view the new TV advertisement, please click here.

For more information on The a2 Milk Company, its products and location availability, please visit a2milk.com