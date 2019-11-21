CURE Media Group Expands Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With the Skin Cancer Foundation

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, announces the addition of the Skin Cancer Foundation to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are so excited to add the Skin Cancer Foundation to our SAP program,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., the president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “The Foundation does an amazing job educating people on skin cancer prevention, early detection and treatment, and we look forward to working together.”

Established in 1979, the Skin Cancer Foundation is the only global organization devoted solely to the prevention, early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The Foundation’s goal is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. The Skin Cancer Foundation works to help the public understand the risks of skin cancer, show that the disease can be avoided and teach people how to spot potential skin cancers at an early stage, when they are usually curable.

“We are proud to align ourselves with CURE Media Group to further help those personally affected by cancer,” says Dan Latore, executive director of the Skin Cancer Foundation. “Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and along with CURE, we strive to provide patients and their loved ones a sense of hope with easily digestible information as they navigate this disease.”

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with the Skin Cancer Foundation to educate people on how to prevent, detect and treat skin cancer.

For more information about CURE Media Group’s SAP program, click here.

For more information about the Skin Cancer Foundation, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News® journal. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation is the only global organization solely devoted to the prevention, early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The mission of the Foundation is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended following a complete sun protection regimen that includes seeking shade and covering up with clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses, in addition to daily sunscreen use. For more information, visit SkinCancer.org.