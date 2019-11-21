Smartsheet Announces QBS Distribution as European Channel Distribution Partner

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced its partnership with QBS Distribution, a leading EMEA software delivery platform. With a primary focus on the U.K. market, QBS Distribution will deliver Smartsheet’s full product portfolio in addition to technical, pre- and post-sales support. The partnership builds on the launch of its channel program, Smartsheet Aligned, announced at the company’s global customer conference in October.

Smartsheet enables true collaboration and transparency across an organization by helping teams focus on the work that matters most. The platform transforms the way companies plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work to move faster, drive innovation, and achieve more. Smartsheet currently serves more than 82,000 customers across 190 countries.

“Partnering with Smartsheet to distribute a powerful platform that solves thousands of use cases delivers on our commitment to become an important part of our partners’, customers’ and suppliers’ businesses,” said Dave Stevinson, Managing Director at QBS Distribution. “Smartsheet empowers organizations everywhere to achieve more, and we could not be more excited to now offer their platform to our channel community.”

For over 30 years, QBS Distribution has a proven track record of delivering software to thousands of enterprises and was recently recognized by CRN as one of the 25 largest technology distributors in the U.K. Through this partnership, QBS Distribution will extend the reach of the Smartsheet platform to serve a growing number of U.K. customers, appointing John Pochettino as a dedicated product champion and undertaking an extensive pan-European marketing campaign.

The collaborative work management market is quickly growing as these applications have become a critical resource for digital transformation initiatives. Smartsheet partners are tapping into this market demand to extend their reach beyond IT to address challenges across other business functions such as human resources, marketing, legal and finance. Coupled with empowering the delivery of professional services to support customer implementations, partners can achieve better outcomes, drive profitability and break into new markets previously not possible.

To support the expansion of Smartsheet Aligned, the company has appointed experienced channel manager, Andreas Bansen, to lead recruitment and enablement initiatives across several markets including the U.K. and Ireland. Based in London, Bansen will be responsible for driving high-value partnerships with firms that have a well-developed core expertise in particular use cases or verticals.

“There’s a massive opportunity for Smartsheet and our partners in this region, with significant demand coming from both partners interested in joining our program and customers looking for high-value services delivered by local providers,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Smartsheet. “Our partnership with QBS Distribution not only plays an important role in our growth into new verticals and geographies, but it upholds our commitment to providing our shared customers with a market leading, enterprise-grade platform.”

Building on this, Bansen said, “my role will focus on marrying the demands of both partners and customers by compiling the right set of partners who can deliver custom solutions, consulting practices, and a range of high-value, tailored professional services. I look forward to helping grow of our global channel presence and assisting our customers with transforming their businesses.”

