Daivergent for Autism Recruiting Now Available to SAP Fieldglass Customers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today’s data-driven companies need talent with twenty-first century skills such as computer programming, quality assurance, data validation and graphic design – skills uniquely suited for individuals on the autism spectrum. To help companies find that specialized talent, SAP Fieldglass and Daivergent today announced the Daivergent for Autism Recruiting solution is now available to SAP Fieldglass customers on the SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. The partnership enables companies using SAP Fieldglass solutions to hire and manage neurodiverse talent who have been sourced and trained by Daivergent.

Daivergent, a Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to the autism and neurodiversity community, provides a technology platform utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to match its pool of candidates to existing job postings. By integrating with SAP Fieldglass, Daivergent will be able to reach more businesses looking to fill their contingent workforce needs at scale with AI-driven intelligent matching.

“SAP has long championed the benefits of a diverse workplace and we’re excited to welcome Daivergent as an application extension partner of SAP Fieldglass,” said Sean Thompson, senior vice president, Business Network and Ecosystem, SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass. “With our own Autism at Work program, we’ve seen firsthand how individuals on the autism spectrum bring specialized skills and expertise to their very technical roles. By partnering with Daivergent, we’re now providing our customers with the opportunity to recruit contingent workers – an arrangement increasingly preferred – from Daivergent’s unique talent pool to help address some of their most challenging data processing needs.”

According to Autism Speaks, adults with autism are either unemployed or underemployed, with estimates as high as 90%. Daivergent is working to change that by providing work readiness to candidates on the autism spectrum and to the organizations looking to support the autism community. Daivergent’s proprietary matching algorithm assesses candidate strengths to identify the work they are best suited for and then matches them with job and learning opportunities, such as curriculums aligned with market demand in high-growth areas like data analysis and business intelligence.

“By integrating our solution with SAP Fieldglass and offering Daivergent for Autism Recruiting on the SAP App Center, we are opening doors for our candidates and putting them in front of companies that care as much about diversity as they do about their bottom line,” said Byran Dai, co-founder and CEO of Daivergent. “SAP Fieldglass customers looking for specialized workers skilled in navigating complex, detail-oriented tasks can find high-quality candidates through Daivergent.”

Daivergent’s partnership with SAP Fieldglass represents the next phase of its relationship with SAP. As a 2019 Enterprise Social Impact Tech Startup with SAP.iO Foundry New York – an accelerator for early-stage enterprise tech companies – Daivergent was able to further scale its business and deliver greater value to customers, through curated mentorship with SAP experts, external industry and VC mentors, and startup veterans.

About Daivergent

Daivergent is a technology platform allowing companies to fulfill technical and data-related jobs by matching to the best-suited candidates: adults with autism. Their software allows the 2.5 million American adults on the autism spectrum to enter into the in-person and remote workforce at scale for the first time, while providing work readiness upskilling opportunities that allow their candidates to be more competitive in the hiring process. Daivergent sources talent from the largest autism community organizations and universities in the US, aggregating pockets of high-potential talent into a nationwide candidate pool that is easily accessible to companies of any size. For more information, visit www.daivergent.com.

About SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass enable companies to connect, get business done and spend better. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, businesses can manage the buying process across all categories of spend – from direct and indirect goods and services to external workforce. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 4.4 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions, grow strong relationships, and build healthy supply chains. It’s where more than $2.9 trillion in commerce gets done every year. SAP Fieldglass is used by organizations in more than 180 countries to find, engage and manage flexible workforces that include non-payroll workers and service providers. With SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, companies are transforming how they manage all categories of spend with improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. To learn more visit www.ariba.com and www.fieldglass.com.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

