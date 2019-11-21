Rotunda Capital Partners Enters K-12 Educational Technology Solutions Market with Acquisition of Trinity3

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”), a lower middle market private equity firm, has acquired a majority interest in St. Paul, Minnesota-based Trinity3 Technology (“Trinity3”), a leading provider of student computing solutions, warranty services, and enterprise products for the K-12 education market.

The management team at Trinity3 will retain a significant equity interest and will continue leading the business with CEO Gary Embretson at the helm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal, which closed on November 15, 2019, is Rotunda’s thirteenth platform investment.

“Rotunda is drawn to founder-owned firms, like Trinity3, that we’ve identified as industry leaders, and where we see opportunities to engage with the team, collaborate on a plan, and spur growth,” said John Fruehwirth, partner at Rotunda Capital Partners. “There are strong industry trends surrounding 1:1 student computing. It’s exciting to join Trinity3 in this vibrant space, and their distribution and warranty model are a natural fit with our specialty finance and distribution experience.”

K-12 pedagogy increasingly relies on digital curriculum, and student access to a device (i.e., “one-to-one” computing) – or even access to several types of devices (e.g., laptops, tablets, smartphones) -- is rapidly becoming the new normal, with research showing positive impacts on student outcomes. Trinity3 widely distributes technology to the K-12 market and supports customers through warranty options and affordable financing plans, making personalized devices a reality in more classrooms across the country.

Fortified by Rotunda’s investment and grounded by an individualized approach to customer service, Trinity3 looks to enhance and grow its already-robust hardware and software solutions for the K-12 market. The company’s offerings comprise new and recertified computing systems (e.g., Chromebooks), servers, storage, networking products, and related accessories. Products are customized for each client, including industry-leading warranties, white-glove service, green packaging, and on-site parts closets.

“As we were planning our next five-year vision, it was obvious to our team that Rotunda shared similar strategic views for what this company could accomplish,” said Gary Embretson, CEO of Trinity3 Technology. “Through this partnership, our management team, personal customer experience, and unique employee culture won’t change—but we gain the expertise and capital to grow the business in a market that's ripe with opportunity.”

About Rotunda Capital

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in established and profitable lower middle market companies. The firm uses a rigorous approach to identify market-leading companies with identifiable growth opportunities and capable management teams in targeted sectors, including distribution, logistics, specialty finance, and business services. Rotunda Capital partners with management to build data-driven growth platforms. Since 2009, Rotunda Capital has completed 13 platform investments and realized five exits. The partners of Rotunda Capital actively provide guidance and draw on deep industry and financial relationships to contribute to the successful execution of Rotunda’s companies’ strategic plans. For more, visit www.rotundacapital.com

Trinity3 Technology

Trinity3 Technology, a member of the 2019 “Inc. 5000” list of fastest-growing private companies in America, is wholly immersed in serving the technology needs of the education market. The company offers custom-built solutions—including student computing, warranty services and enterprise products—to suit each customer’s unique needs. Backed by an experienced team of sales, support, and technical professionals, Trinity3 delivers exceptional value for both public and private educational institutions to maximize budgets and technology access for students. What makes Trinity3 Technology unique is not just the products and services offered but the people who stand behind them. Each member of Trinity’s team shares the same motto, “With Trinity3, it’s personal.” For more, visit www.trinity3.com