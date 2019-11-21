Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners to Sell SOS Security

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Capital Partners, Inc. (“Sun Capital” or “Sun”), a leading private investment firm specializing in leveraged buyouts and investments in market-leading companies, today announced that an affiliate has signed a definitive agreement to sell SOS Security LLC (“SOS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of outsourced security services and solutions. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

SOS specializes in providing security and protection services to clients across a wide range of industries such as financial services, retail, technology and communications, real estate and property management, hospitality and entertainment, and government. The Company has offices in approximately 70 cities across the U.S. and has carried out security work in more than 80 countries.

“ We recognized the significant potential in SOS as a global security platform, and from day one we applied our operations expertise to help the Company reach its potential,” said Marc Leder, Co-CEO of Sun Capital. “ We equipped SOS with the tools they needed to scale efficiently, and the support and resources to execute the plan.”

Under the Sun affiliate’s ownership, SOS successfully completed three strategic add-on acquisitions, expanding operations in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

“ I’ve had a great relationship with Sun Capital,” said Edward Silverman, Founder and CEO of SOS. “ Their operational knowledge, dedication and understanding of my objectives as a founder made them an ideal partner.”

“ SOS is a great example of how Sun Capital partners with founder-owned businesses and provides them with resources that take them to the next level,” added Daniel Florian, Managing Director at Sun Capital. “ Eddie and his executive team have been fantastic partners, and SOS is now better positioned than ever for its next phase of growth.”

Sun Capital has strong experience acquiring and building founder-owned businesses such as Horizon Services, Admiral Petroleum Company & Lemmen Oil Company, and Demilec Inc.

