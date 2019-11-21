Boxlight signs reseller agreements with two new regional partners.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced that it has entered regional reseller agreements with two new partners, Superior Fiber & Data Services Inc. in Texas and AV Associates which operates in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

Effective immediately, these companies will be selling the full array of Boxlight solutions and products to districts seeking classroom technologies that help students learn more effectively and develop the essential skills they need for success.

Superior Fiber & Data Services, Inc., an MWBE/HUB Woman-Owned Business based in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, has been in business for over 21 years and is recognized as an industry leader in the installation and maintenance of low voltage voice/data and fiber optic network infrastructure. Having a strong presence in the K-12/Higher-Ed vertical market space and dealing with the ever-growing client demand for Audio/Video (AV) solutions in those spaces and in commercial business applications, the company added an AV division to support its extensive client base with the latest technologies and solutions in 2017.

AV Associates of Nebraska is one of the fastest growing AV-IT Technology providers in the US. With 15 years in the industry, the company has a strong presence in multiple markets, providing sales, product recommendations, demos and service.

“Both companies share our dedication to providing districts with affordable technology solutions for the classroom,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “That, along with the trust and relationships they have built with educators through their many years of serving schools, makes them excellent partners as we move forward.”

Superior Fiber & Data Services, Inc., Vice President Randy Fuller added, “We are very excited to partner with Boxlight and be able to offer their high-quality interactive display solutions to our clients. Partnering with best-in-class companies has attributed to the growth of our firm over the years and helped establish our impeccable reputation in the marketplace. I am confident that this relationship will be beneficial for Boxlight and our firm alike, but most importantly our clients as we continue to deliver the latest technologies that are required in today’s classrooms.”

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) ("Boxlight") is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global learning market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services.

