Fusionex wins contract to boost workflow efficiency for major financial institution

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multi-award-winning data technology specialist Fusionex has won a multi-year contract in which it will utilize its state-of-the-art data management, collaboration and integration technologies to improve the information sharing and generate improved business insights for a major financial services provider.

The client is a decades-old financial institution with more than 50 branches and over 1,500 employees. A provider of essential banking services to both individuals and corporate customers, the client is enthusiastically pursuing the integration of technology in its operations and has called upon Fusionex to drive its digital transformation journey.

Fusionex will be providing a collaborative, data driven platform to help enhance the workflow, document management, and collaborative activities of the client’s staff. The platform will be able to speedily and securely disseminate business and operational insights, performance-based data, sales numbers and corporate updates to staff members across all branches. It will also be able to prevent the spread of outdated or misleading information throughout the organization. This will allow employees to work with the most relevant and up-to-date insights, improve efficiency, guide decision-making and minimize operational disruptions.

Information transparency, security and traceability is also prioritized as the platform is able to trace who accessed what information at which times. Using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the solution is also able to comprehend the staff’s receptiveness to certain information and determine whether their sentiments are viewed positively.

Likewise, publishing and disseminating information is much easier as anyone from the business teams will be able to do so thanks to the solution’s user-friendly interface and automation. The publishing and sharing of insights and content, which typically takes days as paper-based approval was required, can now be accomplished in under an hour or in just mere minutes.

Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh said, “We are delighted to be working with the client to help improve their workflow, automation and data platform through the use of effective digital technology. In this hyper-connected world that never sleeps, it is important to perform at the highest level of efficiency. We at Fusionex believe that with this system, the client will be able to discover and capitalize on new opportunities, identify new revenue streams and as a result boost their ability to offer greater services and offerings to their customers.”

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com