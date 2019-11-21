Binance.US Partners With Crypto Brokerage Tagomi To Offer Institutional Liquidity

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American digital asset marketplace, Binance.US, today announced a partnership with Tagomi, an institutional investor-focused brokerage, to provide liquidity for its cross-exchange trading platform. The partnership will offer Tagomi’s users, namely quant funds, venture funds, family offices, IRAs and HNWI, increased access to the marketplace’s select trading pairs.

With the tailwind of a successful launch at its back, Binance.US hopes to gain additional momentum with strategic partnerships that add liquidity and broader access to the U.S. marketplace. With its Tagomi partnership, Binance.US will take another large step forward, bridging market demand for a wider range of digital assets.

“Few countries can rival the liquidity and demand of U.S. markets. Large funds, venture capitalists and family offices in the U.S. need secure access to participate in the crypto market as global players,” said Marc Bhargava, President of Tagomi. “Binance.US is tilting the odds in their favor by offering Americans broader asset exposure.”

As a crypto brokerage, Tagomi submits trade orders across several exchanges to offer its users the lowest price possible on select trading pairs. As a liquidity partner, Binance.US will offer institutional traders on Tagomi’s platform increased access to on-demand liquidity.

“Binance.US is focused on lowering the barriers to entry and cultivating a new class of crypto investors. Institutional traders in the U.S. present an outsized demand that is currently not being met. Our partnership with Tagomi falls directly in line with our mission to make the U.S. a global leader in the growth of the digital asset market, while also helping educate new and sophisticated traders on the wealth of opportunities cryptocurrencies present, well beyond simple investment vehicles,” said Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance.US.

Binance.US is the 15th exchange to join Tagomi, along with a number OTC desks both in the U.S. and abroad.

