Collective Defence comes to the UK: ITC Secure unveils partnership with IronNet Cybersecurity providing collective defence as a managed service

ITC Secure (ITC), the managed security service provider (MSSP) and specialist cyber advisory firm, has formed a new partnership with US-based IronNet Cybersecurity and launched the UK's first advanced collective defence platform. ITC is now providing IronDefense and IronDome as managed services to its enterprise customers. The new offering is ITC's first addition since moving to its state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC) in its brand-new Canary Wharf HQ.

“ …it [ ] makes sense to become part of a network that can keep a CISO or IT team apprised of looming threats and best practices for mitigating them” Harvard Business Review, September 2019

The joint offering recognises a growing trend in cyber security thinking; companies are better protected when they co-operate. ITC uses IronNet’s world-leading IronDefense Network Traffic Analysis platform, featuring the industry’s first and only real-time IronDome Collective Defence system. The new managed service will be delivered and managed by ITC’s SOC and is already operating, providing customers with enhanced collective defence 24x7x365. The new service complements and enhances the value of ITC’s other MSSP offerings which include SIEM, vulnerability intelligence, EDR, incident response and more.

The partnership reflects IronNet’s global expansion and brings collective defence and information sharing technology to the United Kingdom for the first time.

Today, detecting threats in a network is only the first step in defence. Sharing and benefitting from that intelligence at network speed enables companies, sectors, economies and even nations to defend themselves collectively, and repel more attacks and defeat more attackers, more quickly.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive of ITC Secure said “ This is a fantastic addition to our portfolio of managed cyber security services. It’s a pleasure and privilege to bring IronNet to the UK, and working with General Keith and his team has been tremendous. Companies like ours have talked for years of strength in depth, now we have gone further than that and can offer collective defence. It’s a step change, and in perfect synergy with our world class SOC.”

“ ITC is a critical partner with the right skills and personnel to help companies reap the benefits of Collective Defense,” said General (Ret.) Keith B. Alexander, IronNet Chairman and Co-CEO, former Director of the U.S. National Security Agency and Founding Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command. “ The joint offering will empower companies to proactively defend against sophisticated cyber threats and achieve defensive economies of scale that will maximize the value of their existing cyber security investments.”

About ITC

ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organisations in over 180 countries.

At the heart of ITC’s cyber services is a London based, 24-hour, manned security operations centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC’s teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation.

ITC’s cyber advisors support customers from our London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices.

ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

https://itcsecure.com/

About IronNet Cybersecurity

Founded in 2014 by GEN Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a worldwide cybersecurity leader in network traffic analysis that is revolutionizing how enterprises, industries, and governments secure their networks by delivering the first-ever collective defense platform operating at scale. IronNet combines the skills of its cybersecurity operators with their real-world experience working on both offense and defense in the public and private sectors, integrating this deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing industry today.

https://ironnet.com

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm, focused on Innovative Technologies in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing. Headquartered in London, C5 also has offices in Washington, Munich, Luxembourg and Bahrain.

http://www.c5capital.com/