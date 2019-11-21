Immuta and Databricks Deliver Cloud-native, Automated Data Governance for Apache Spark and Delta Lake

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immuta, the automated data governance company, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the leader in Unified Data Analytics. The joint solution empowers data teams to perform analytics on sensitive data in the cloud in a compliant, policy-driven, and automated way. Through a new, native integration, the two companies help customers make data secure, anonymized and compliant for cloud analytics and machine learning.

With Databricks and Immuta, customers can enforce fine-grained access controls and dynamically apply anonymization techniques from directly within Databricks and Delta Lake, the open source storage layer that brings reliability to data lakes. As a result, Databricks users see only what they’re allowed to see, based on who they are, and their approved purpose. This enables organizations to securely access data and build machine learning models.

“Databricks helps data teams perform advanced analytics and develop machine learning models on the entire data lake. Working with sensitive data and governance of that data has to be ‘always on,’” said Pankaj Dugar, vice president of ISV and Technology Partners, Databricks. “This partnership with Immuta allows our customers to enforce governance directly in the Databricks environment in a truly native, frictionless way that doesn’t require lengthy compliance reviews or the copying, extracting, and manual anonymization of analytics data.”

Additional benefits of the joint solution include:

Frictionless data governance policy enforcement: Immuta’s data controls are non-invasive and invisible to Databricks users.

Immuta’s data controls are non-invasive and invisible to Databricks users. Immuta’s self-service data catalog enables Databricks users and teams to easily and securely subscribe to data based on policy logic.

enables Databricks users and teams to easily and securely subscribe to data based on policy logic. Always-on, data policy enforcement includes row-level filtering as well as column- and cell-level masking.

includes row-level filtering as well as column- and cell-level masking. Purpose-based data access and anonymization , which is critical for compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

, which is critical for compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Automated application of policies on data based on metadata or ontologies placed on the data, rather table- or column-based policies.

“Without an automated approach to data governance, companies often find themselves in an ‘all or nothing’ situation when provisioning data for analytic workloads — creating real security and compliance risks for the business,” said Rob Lancaster, GM, Cloud, Immuta. “With our latest Databricks integration, we’ve made data governance in the cloud a frictionless, always-on, always-enforced service. As a result, time-to-data is dropped from days or weeks to seconds — significantly increasing the speed of analytics and model development while ensuring outputs are legal and ethical.”

On Wednesday, December 11th, Databricks will host a live webinar during which Steve Touw, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Immuta, and Todd Greenstein, Product Manager at Databricks, will highlight additional details about the partnership and native integration.

About Immuta

Immuta was founded in 2014 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to build a platform that accelerates self-service access and control of sensitive data. The award-winning Immuta Automated Data Governance platform creates trust across security, legal, compliance and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical business data with minimal risks. Its automated, scalable, no code approach makes it easy for users to access the data they need, when they need it, while protecting sensitive data and ensuring their customers' privacy. Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.