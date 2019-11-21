Abacus Health Products Expands its CBDMEDIC Offering to Additional Major Retail Pharmacy Chain

WOONSOCKET, R.I. & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abacus Health Products, Inc. (CSE: ABCS, OTCQX:ABAHF) (“Abacus” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received a purchase order from an additional major national pharmacy chain in the United States, which will be offering products from its CBDMEDIC product line. The products will launch across 18 states into 2,400 retail stores across the U.S.

The chain will be adding three unique products from the CBDMEDIC product line to its shelves: Back & Neck Pain Relief Ointment, Active Sport™ Pain Relief Stick and Muscle & Joint Pain Relief Spray. The products are planned to be rolled-out in January 2020 and the chain has also indicated its intention to add an additional CBDMEDIC SKU at a later time when shelf space becomes available.

With the addition of these locations the CBDMEDIC line of products will be available in over 20 retail chains and approximately 7,000 stores across the United States.

“The addition of this national chain marks an important milestone as our products will now be sold by the three largest retail pharmacy chains in the United States. This is a huge win for Abacus and its consumer product line, CBDMEDIC. The recent announcements we’ve made regarding retail store growth are indicative of the inflection point we’ve been waiting for and we expect acceleration in the adoption of our products by the F/D/M channel in the next several quarters,” said Perry Antelman, CEO of Abacus.

The chains in which CBDMEDIC will now be available represent over 34,500 stores. Abacus’ penetration rate will stand at approximately 20% following the above-mentioned roll-out in January and the Company expects this rate to continue to increase over the coming quarters as its retail partners expand their rollouts to additional locations.

About Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Abacus is engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from the Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus’ products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus’ formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus’ products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

