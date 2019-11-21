Yapta Widens Asia Footprint With JTB Partnership

SEATTLE & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yapta, the leading provider of airfare and hotel price tracking services, today announced a partnership with JTB Business Travel Solutions, Inc. (JTB-CWT), a joint venture between JTB and Carlson Wagonlit Travel, and one of the largest business travel agencies in Japan, extending Yapta’s airfare and hotel price assurance services to thousands of corporate customers across Asia and beyond.

Headquartered in Koto ku, Tokyo and with access to a worldwide network of affiliates, JTB-CWT offers a range of business travel management services, including flight and hotel booking, travel information supply, tour packages, and more. The company provides tailored support services that span the entire lifecycle of each trip, from pre-travel preparations and support in destinations, to post-travel operations.

“Making Yapta’s price assurance solutions, FareIQ and RoomIQ, available to our corporate clients will open new opportunities for these organizations to save on travel,” said JTB-CWT president and CEO, Masamitsu Shibuya. “We are constantly looking for new technologies that bring value to our customers and Yapta is an ideal fit. Whenever it identifies savings, JTB-CWT re-books for less, providing clients with the best possible deals – and delivering significant savings.”

As the only company that provides total trip price assurance, Yapta’s IQ Technology has delivered more than $250 million in airfare and hotel savings to its corporate users. Corporate clients average a combined savings of $369 per trip by tracking both airfare and hotel prices in tandem.

“Partnering with JTB Corp broadens our reach in Asia and connects us with thousands of businesses that are looking to save on travel,” said James Filsinger, president and CEO of Yapta. “We’re excited to exhibit the power of our price assurance technology and deliver unprecedented savings for these companies.”

Yapta now serves more than 8,500 companies in 47 countries, including 35 of the Fortune 100. The company now also has distribution agreements with 15 of the world’s top 20 travel management companies, expanding its ability to continue its exceptional international growth and scale. In August, Yapta was named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US by Inc. magazine with 310 percent revenue growth over the last three years.

About Yapta

Yapta's mission is simple: To give our customers confidence in travel. To that end, we are the world’s leading company for airfare and hotel rate price assurance, analytics, and cost savings. We dynamically monitor billions of prices every month, and transform that data into highly meaningful savings, insights, and reports. Since 2007, we've brought technology leadership to the travel landscape and our 8,000+ corporate customers. Named to Deloitte’s Fast500 for North America for 2019, Yapta pioneered the category of travel price assurance. We're driven to help build confidence in our customers’ travel programs. http://www.yapta.com