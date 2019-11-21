Northgate Improves Customer Engagement with New Guidance Technology

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northgate, the UK’s largest van rental company, today announced a further investment in customer engagement technology with Moxie Software, a leading provider of digital guidance and engagement software solutions. As part of Northgate’s mission to make the customer journey across its websites as convenient as possible, Northgate will deploy Moxie Concierge to provide customers with useful displays of information to guide them through the online vehicle hiring process. Digital guidance improves the customer experience, increases sales, and drives business growth.

Northgate leverages Moxie’s digital guidance and interaction technology and believes this decision to invest in Moxie Concierge will enable a much better and more effective customer experience. Through this investment, Northgate will save customers valuable time by proactively guiding them through the vehicle hiring process, ensuring they select the best product and service.

Moxie Concierge anticipates the needs of customers and provides support without human assistance, all before the customer requests it. Northgate is now able to guide customers and increase the quality of their online experience with relevant information throughout the digital journey. This seamless engagement allows Northgate to deliver customers the best options whilst promoting value-add services such as van customization.

Neil McCrossan, Sales and Marketing Director at Northgate comments, “Moxie Concierge’s contextual guidance technology allows us to engage more customers with the information they need. Customers have more choice on when they want to speak with us or engage online. This increases the availability of our Sales agents to assist customers with complex interactions. In the first 30 days after deploying Moxie Concierge, we’re already seeing a 3-percentage point uplift in our online conversion rate.”

Moxie President and CEO, Rebecca Ward comments, “Moxie is thrilled to have Northgate join the growing list of businesses who recognize the value of guiding customers through digital experiences. Providing companies across industries with the ability to guide and interact with customers throughout their digital journey effectively has proven to help companies achieve growth objectives while reducing costs.”

About Moxie

Simplify experiences in an increasingly complicated digital world with Moxie’s digital guidance technology. Online customers experience frustration, confusion, and hesitation leading to missed opportunities and increased bounce rates. Moxie locates these pain-points and deploys targeted messaging to struggling users via knowledge offerings, chat and email engagement, improving conversion rates, increasing up-sells, and reducing service center costs. Moxie provides enterprise-level solutions with proven large-scale successes. Create certainty, empower customers, and get results with Moxie. To learn more, please visit www.gomoxie.com. Please follow Moxie Software on, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Northgate

Northgate Vehicle Hire is the largest van rental company in the UK, Spain and Ireland. We provide flexible hire and maintenance of light commercial vehicles, as well as fleet management services. Northgate provides the highest quality and service for businesses. Our flexible rental model offers several unique benefits over contract hire or leasing:

The option of no capital or contractual commitment

Ease in flexing the number and type of vehicles according to business need

A national network of vehicle workshops with in-house engineers to ensure customers are never off the road

https://www.northgatevehiclehire.co.uk

