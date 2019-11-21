Delta Risk to Provide Enhanced Cloud Configuration and Security Monitoring for Rhythmic Technologies Customers

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud application and infrastructure misconfigurations are behind some of the biggest data breaches this year. To help combat this problem, Delta Risk, a leading provider of SOC-as-a-Service and security services, announced today that it will provide advanced cloud configuration and security monitoring for clients of Rhythmic Technologies, a company that develops highly-scalable, cloud native applications leveraging the enhanced capabilities of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Rhythmic Technologies’ customers will benefit from advanced AWS monitoring capabilities in Delta Risk’s cloud-native Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) platform, ActiveEyeSM and analysis against Center for Internet Security (CIS) best practices for safely configuring AWS infrastructure. These features are designed to prevent misconfigurations and data breaches for companies using real-time monitoring and response for AWS GuardDuty, AWS Config, AWS CloudTrail, OS security/audit event logs and application hooks.

“Rhythmic Technologies and Delta Risk complement each other very well,” said Mike Warren, Vice President of Cyber Resiliency Services. “Our ActiveEye platform eliminates more than 95 percent of false positives from thousands of daily security alerts generated by AWS and other cloud providers. Rhythmic Technologies can now offer clients enhanced managed security services for their mission-critical cloud infrastructure.”

“Our clients are building and running critical applications in the cloud,” said Cristopher Daniluk, Founder and CEO of Rhythmic Technologies. “By partnering with Delta Risk, we can help them better protect those applications with strong monitoring and response capabilities.”

Cloud providers like AWS are responsible for the security of their platforms and applications. But configuring these platforms securely and identifying anomalous behavior is up to the organizations and individuals using them. In most cases, however, the people setting up accounts and using them are not security experts or specialists in cloud configuration. The result is an accelerating number of breaches that either expose sensitive enterprise data or enable the misuse of cloud accounts for personal financial gain.

Unauthorized access through misuse of employee credentials and improper access controls were the top concerns cited by respondents in the 2019 Cloud Security Research report, along with cloud misconfigurations and insecure APIs. In addition to AWS, Delta Risk also offers security monitoring for Microsoft Office 365 and Azure, Google G Suite, Box, and other cloud applications and infrastructure.

ABOUT DELTA RISK

Delta Risk is breaking the mold for managed security, delivering Security Operations Center (SOC)-as-a-Service and security services that bridge the gap to modern security approach. We enable any size organization to leverage our expert security operations team and respond to endpoint, network, and cloud security threats 24×7. ActiveEye, our proprietary platform, uses Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) to cut through the noise and address the most critical threats faster. The ActiveEye Portal is the cornerstone of our customer-centric approach, providing clients a transparent view into SOC activities and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that demonstrate the value of our co-managed security approach. For more information, visit https://deltarisk.com.

ABOUT RHYTHMIC TECHNOLOGIES

Rhythmic is the only company built specifically to support engineering teams building apps in AWS. We have been designing, implementing and operating infrastructure for custom applications for over 20 years, allowing us to combine the experience that comes from spending a long time in the trenches with the modern thinking that comes from building cloud-based infrastructure and being part of DevOps teams. Our customers include federal agencies, Fortune 500 companies, growth companies and startups. For more information, visit https://www.rhythmictech.com/