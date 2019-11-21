CynergisTek’s Privacy Operations Center Scales With a Multi-Year Partnership Between CynergisTek and a Top 5 U.S. Health System

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that one of the nation’s largest health systems will expand its Patient Privacy Monitoring Services (PPMS) across the enterprise after completing a successful pilot at five facilities. At a time when Electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI) is being leveraged and used in new ways, the privacy of that information is being questioned and this is for good reason. Fifty-nine percent of threat actors in healthcare organizations come from the inside and breaches of medical information are 14 times more likely to be caused by healthcare employees than an outside actor.

Using tools, techniques, and procedures similar to what you would find on a Security Watch Floor, CynergisTek’s specialized privacy and security experts will leverage user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) to automatically screen and report suspicious behavior found for up to 100,000 health system users. As part of the PPMS service, CynergisTek will proactively identify aberrant activity within the medical record, support the health system with related investigations, and provide training to reduce the overall number of patient privacy violations across the enterprise.

The Privacy Operations Center, housed in CynergisTek’s Austin, Texas headquarters, has a unique approach that can effectively identify and manage client privacy incidents using near real-time data with a low rate of false positives. The health system decided to expand its PPMS contract to all regions across the enterprise under the terms of the three-year, multi-million dollar contract after a successful implementation at the five facilities.

“The cost of a data breach in healthcare is more than in any other industry and most breaches in healthcare start with an insider,” said Caleb Barlow, President and CEO at CynergisTek. “We’re seeing increased demand for our patient privacy monitoring services from even the most established provider networks. They are realizing that identifying unauthorized access early can mitigate what might grow into a much larger breach if left unchecked. Our unique combination of real-time monitoring solutions and on-mission human capital is similar to the approach taken by a security operations center, and is absolutely necessary to surface and respond to compliance and privacy incidents as they occur.”

To learn more about CynergisTek’s Patient Privacy Monitoring Services, visit https://cynergistek.com/privacy/patient-privacy-monitoring-services/.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

