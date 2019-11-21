Westwater Resources Engages Dorfner Anzaplan to Accelerate Product Development and Design for its Graphite Pilot Program

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westwater Resources, Inc. (“Westwater”) (Nasdaq: WWR), an energy materials development company, announced today that it has engaged Dorfner Anzaplan of Hirschau, Germany to advance the development of processes needed to purify graphite concentrates and to produce the Company’s battery grade products: ULTRA-PMG™, ULTRA-DEXDG™ and ULTRA-CSPG™.

Dorfner Anzaplan is an internationally recognized and highly regarded organization that specializes in high-purity industrial and strategic metals businesses. They employ state-of-the-art analytical methods and facilities and employ innovative processing technologies to provide effective solutions tailored to their clients’ requirements.

Dorfner Anzaplan and Westwater will collaborate to scale up laboratory sample production to pilot scale production rates, through new work anticipated to be executed over the next 8-months including:

Defining the method, equipment and operating parameters and requirements for graphite purification;

Defining operating parameters and equipment for processes required to manufacture Westwater’s battery graphite products; and

Designing Westwater’s pilot program.

Westwater’s pilot scale program will utilize the 20 metric tons of graphite concentrate feedstock received from our supplier. This graphite concentrate shipment to Westwater’s Sylacauga warehouse was previously announced in our October 15, 2019 press release. The pilot plant resulting from this work program with Dorfner Anzaplan, will provide various product sizes of each of the Company’s three principal battery-grade conductivity enhancement products to potential clients to advance the prospective clients’ commodity evaluation and pre-qualification programs. This large-scale sample testing effort is the next step in the development schedule of the Coosa Graphite Project as it advances to a commercial production decision.

Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Partnering with Dorfner Anzaplan provides a significant advantage to Westwater in the development of battery graphite materials for customer testing. With this arrangement with Dorfner Anzaplan, Westwater is taking significant steps forward in becoming the next US-based producer of battery-grade graphite products for the energy storage industry.”

Dr. Reiner Haus, Managing Director of Dorfner Anzaplan, commented, “We are pleased to provide our expertise to the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the United States and bring the project to the next level. Participating in the development processes of Westwater Resources’ Coosa Graphite Project is a privilege."

About Westwater Resources

WWR is focused on developing energy-related materials. The Company’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Mine located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company controls lithium mineral properties in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah. Westwater’s uranium projects are located in Texas and New Mexico. In Texas, the Company has two licensed and currently idled uranium processing facilities and approximately 11,000 acres (~4,400 hectares) of prospective in-situ recovery uranium projects. In New Mexico, the Company controls mineral rights encompassing approximately 188,700 acres (~76,000 hectares) in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt, which is one of the largest concentrations of sandstone-hosted uranium deposits in the world. Incorporated in 1977 as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater also owns an extensive uranium information database of historic drill hole logs, assay certificates, maps and technical reports for the western United States. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

About Dorfner Anzaplan

Dorfner is a leading European specialty minerals producer delivering high quality mineral products to different industries. ANZAPLAN was founded in 1985 to become the most independent venture within the Dorfner group of companies while concentrating the group’s analytical and engineering know-how to serve external customers.

Extensive know-how in the specialty minerals processing, including liberation of fine-grained minerals, separation, flotation and mechanical, chemical and thermal modification derived from more than a century of day-to-day processing experience at Dorfner, has been successfully applied in the processing of various graphite raw materials. Furthermore, ANZAPLAN has detailed expertise in advanced chemical and thermal purification, upgrading graphite concentrates to up to 99.9+ purity levels.

Today ANZAPLAN is a specialist with a strong focus on specialty minerals and metals businesses (e.g. graphite, lithium minerals, rare earth elements, high purity quartz), providing a one-stop shop solution across all phases of the economic evaluation and process development - with technological expertise from its own laboratories, test center and pilot plant processing facilities including basic and advanced engineering services.

Purification processes including mechanical, chemical and thermal refinement technologies are key elements in ANZAPLAN’s and Dorfner’s daily business to efficiently remove impurities by targeting high value products.

ANZAPLAN’s experience in the processing of graphite includes extensive test work carried out for a number of different projects including flake and hydrothermal vein graphite deposits as well as processing of synthetic graphite.

