Agilent Announces Applications Open for LabCentral Golden Ticket

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has announced that the nomination process to submit proposals to receive an Agilent-sponsored LabCentral Golden Ticket is open for interested life sciences and biotech startup companies. LabCentral, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is an independent, shared laboratory space designed as a launchpad for high-potential life sciences and biotech startups.

Agilent as a platinum sponsor at LabCentral has equipped the facility’s shared laboratory workspace with a variety of Agilent technologies, including a high-resolution mass spectrometry system, and a cell analysis extracellular flux (XF) analyzer, amongst other instruments. This will be the second Golden Ticket presented to an innovative life-sciences startup company. This award underwrites the cost of one lab bench for one year, including the benefit of LabCentral's shared infrastructure and services.

The first Agilent-sponsored Golden Ticket was awarded in January 2018 to Angiex, a developer of vascular-targeted biotherapeutics. Angiex targets fundamental aspects of endothelial biology with a focus on angiogenesis. Angiex’s lead product is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy for cancer, which effectively regresses highly malignant tumors in mice, and has the potential to treat cancers such as pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers and glioblastoma multiforme.

“Agilent is excited to be part of LabCentral and offer this second Golden Ticket award in this tremendous biotech community,” said Darlene Solomon, senior vice president, and chief technology officer for Agilent. “We are very proud to offer our technologies to LabCentral residents and our support for emerging pharma and biotech companies to help accelerate innovation in critical areas that can improve human health.”

Agilent is accepting online applications for the Golden Ticket Contest until February 14, 2020 (11:59 p.m. PST). The finalists will present to an esteemed review panel at a public event at LabCentral. To learn more or apply, visit www.agilent.com/en/promotions/goldenticket.

LabCentral offers a supportive and nurturing environment designed to inspire interaction and collaboration. Startups work side-by-side on some of the most exciting potential breakthroughs in diagnostics and therapeutics, and prevention—across the spectrum of diseases. Biopharma is a fast-growing market for Agilent, and Cambridge, MA is a well-known hub of innovation in this field.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.91 billion in fiscal 2018 and employs 15,500 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.