PAR Technology Subsidiary Announces New $4.8 Million Contract From Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome, NY

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) today announced that its subsidiary, PAR Government Systems Corporation (PGSC), was awarded a $4.8M research and development contract from the U.S. Air Force called “Radio Frequency Innovative Technology” (RFIT). RFIT is a five-year program with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Information Directorate, under which, PAR Government will conduct high-valued research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) activities to accomplish radio frequency (RF) and communications technical program requirements for operational airframes, aircraft, vehicles, weapon systems, and controlled, contested environment (CCE) tests and experiments in response to Air Force and other Department of Defense (DoD) components. The contract work will be performed by PAR Government’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) business sector.

“We are pleased that AFRL has chosen PAR Government to support this important solution development and integration. PAR Government will utilize our staff’s in-depth experience and knowledge in radio frequency to accomplish the requirements of this effort,” commented Matt Cicchinelli, President of PAR Government.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) through its Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) solutions and mission systems support to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies. PAR is also a leading global provider of software, systems, and service to the restaurant and retail industries, with 40+ years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.