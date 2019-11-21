Largest Court System in Ohio Selects Tyler Technologies’ Odyssey Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with Franklin County, Ohio, for Tyler’s Odyssey® suite, including Odyssey Case Manager™, Odyssey Financial Manager™, Odyssey Judge Edition™, and Odyssey Clerk Edition™. The solution will be used by the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas (General Division, Division of Domestic Relations and Juvenile Branch, and Probate Division); the Clerk of Courts; and the Tenth District Court of Appeals.

With this agreement, along with the existing agreements between the Ohio Court of Claims and Cleveland Municipal Court, Tyler now provides its Odyssey case management solution to every court type and case type in the state of Ohio.

Franklin County, home to Ohio’s state capital of Columbus, conducted an extensive evaluation of court technology providers. The county’s five independent judicial departments came together to select a single case management solution, Tyler’s Odyssey suite, which will unify 18 different county systems and provide upgraded public access to court documents and information.

“Selecting Tyler’s Odyssey suite is an important first step in the creation of an integrated justice information system for Franklin County,” said Adam Luckhaupt, Franklin County Clerk of Courts CIO. “Franklin County looks forward to realizing the benefits of consolidating a number of disparate systems, such as more streamlined reporting, more sophisticated data sharing, and increased efficiency for staff.”

Tyler’s integrated, secure case management system will provide reliable, efficient, and accurate court information. Other benefits include

Enhanced reporting capabilities, including faster turnaround for custom reports

Real-time data exchange with other county systems

The ability to preserve technical functionality while increasing efficiencies

A more robust security model to combat cyber threats

Cloud hosting to help shorten disaster recovery time

“We’re pleased to bring a robust case management solution to Franklin County and help them achieve an integrated justice information system,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Tyler is in a unique position to serve Ohio courts for many years to come. We’re excited to be able to continually bring our clients the latest and most robust case management technology, best practices, and unparalleled support to help them better serve their communities.”

Franklin County is the most populous county in Ohio with a population of approximately 1.3 million. Tyler also provides its CLT Appraisal Services™, iasWorld CAMA™ integrated, GIS-enabled computer-assisted mass appraisal, and Munis® enterprise resource planning solutions to the county.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.