 Minnesota Sister-Brother Team Choose Independence: Launches High Note Wealth with Dynasty Financial Partners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading wealth advisors Katherine Forrester Schneewind and Michael Forrester today announced that they have partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to form an independent wealth management firm called High Note Wealth based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Both Ms. Schneewind and Mr. Forrester previously worked at Northwestern Mutual in the Minneapolis area.

High Note Wealth has a total of six professionals including two advisors:

Founder and CEO of High Note Wealth, Katherine Forrester Schneewind served as a Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual. She was a recipient of the 2016 Top 50 Women in Business Award (Minneapolis Business Journal) and the 2017 and 2011 Top Women in Finance Award (Finance & Commerce magazine). Ms. Schneewind earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in music therapy from the University of Minnesota and holds the Chartered Financial Consultant designation.

Michael Forrester, Founder, President and Chief Investment Officer of High Note Wealth, has deep experience working with high net worth clients for nine years in Wealth Management at Northwestern Mutual. He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation. Mr. Forrester earned a Bachelor's Degree in history from the University of Minnesota and a Culinary Arts degree from Le Cordon Bleu.

“With High Note Wealth, my brother Michael and I are achieving our dreams of owning and running our own company. High Note will be a fully independent RIA business. It’s not well known that Minnesota has a significant number of female owned businesses, and I’m personally excited to be adding to the ranks of women led firms in the North Star State. In addition, 17 Fortune 500 companies are based here so we see a lot of potential to expand our business by continuing to grow our high net worth comprehensive wealth management business given our expanded platform and capabilities to service our growing client base as an RIA powered by Dynasty,” said Ms. Schneewind. “We did serious due diligence for over a year and selected Dynasty to be our strategic partner. Their platform, technology, industry connectivity, and most importantly their people really understood our wealth management platform needs. We are excited to partner with them on our next chapter of our careers with High Note Wealth.”

“Both Katherine and I are very appreciative of our time at Northwestern Mutual and will miss our old friends and colleagues. The idea of owning our own family business together and being able to grow our wealth management business with more high net worth clients is really exciting to us and our team. We also feel that over time there will be an opportunity for us to selectively grow inorganically by adding advisors who fit the culture of firm we are building. We could not be more thrilled to be living our American Dream with High Note Wealth,” said Michael Forrester.

“We are proud to welcome Katherine and Michael to our industry leading network of independent advisors,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “Their client advocacy, team-based approach to wealth management, and integrity are very inspiring. More and more family advisory teams are coming to us to explore the potential of building a firm together, and we are excited to partner with High Note Wealth to help them fulfill their dream of owning their own family business.”

“Katherine and Michael, as siblings and highly credentialed financial advisors, bring a unique perspective to the individuals and families they serve,” said John Sullivan, Dynasty’s Director of Network Development, Central Division. “Their planning-based practice will thrive as they transition to the fully independent model supported by Dynasty, and we expect to see significant growth of their business. We are thrilled to welcome the High Note Wealth team to the Dynasty Network!”

High Note Wealth has partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to leverage Dynasty’s wealth management services, people, business analytics, leading technology, client and prospect assistance. The firm will be using Dynasty’s award-winning integrated Core Services platform for independent advisors and the firm’s turnkey asset management platform (TAMP). They will have access to leading technology, including Dynasty’s proprietary advisor desktop, in-house specialists, home office support, and will benefit from the firm’s significant scale in the industry.

Among its other resource partners, High Note Wealth has selected Schwab to provide custody services.

High Note Wealth’s clients include high net worth individuals, families and business owners. The firm works with women-owned businesses and family businesses, corporate executives, and women in transition -- clients going through life and career transitions – career change, company change, death, disability or divorce. For more information, please visit www.highnotewealth.com.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients’ needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty supports independent advisors and their teams in being independent, but not alone, by creating exclusive community events and experiences. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business and provides M&A support to firms looking to grow inorganically or to plan for succession. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to developing solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients. ​Dynasty has a leading network of RIAs who leverage its integrated platform and Dynasty’s growing Enterprise Services Group supports larger institutional clients who often have multiple advisors in multiple cities by delivering Dynasty’s platform at the home office and firm level. Dynasty has helped to level the playing field for advisors and firms looking to deliver Private Wealth Management capabilities to their UHNW clients vs many of the larger Wall Street firms in providing a robust suite of capabilities, products, and services when combined with Dynasty’s support offers independent advisors the ability to compete at the highest levels of wealth management client opportunities.

