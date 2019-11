Mouser Electronics und Grant Imahara erkunden Crowdfunding für Innovatoren in dem neuesten „Engineering Big Ideas“-Video

Join global distributor Mouser Electronics and engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara as they travel to Portland, Ore., to meet with Josh Lifton, President of Crowd Supply, in the latest Engineering Big Ideas video, part of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program. Imahara and Lifton look at the processes and resources available to help innovators best determine whether it’s feasible to manufacture their ideas. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/Engineering-Big-Ideas. (Photo: Business Wire)