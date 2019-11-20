Shelter Insurance® Licenses FAST Insurance Components to Run on AWS

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FAST announced today that Shelter Life Insurance Company has selected FAST Insurance Components as its future strategic platform. Shelter will initially use FAST to support their agency-distributed term products, but also plan to launch whole life, universal life and annuity products with FAST.

“We chose FAST because we felt they could best position us for the future,” said John Rooney, VP of Information Services at Shelter. “Their ability to quickly deliver value, but also ensure regular upgrades as part of our on-going engagement, means we’re addressing both our immediate and future needs.”

“We’re happy that Shelter has selected us to help them manage their growing business and are excited about their implementation plans,” said Tom Famularo, CEO of FAST. “Shelter will be getting the benefit of our automation and cloud hosting offering, making them the seventh customer in the past 18 months that has selected us to host their production environment on Amazon.”

About Shelter Insurance Companies

Shelter Insurance® is a group of companies with four personal lines property and casualty companies, a reinsurance company, and a life insurance company. Shelter markets through Shelter Insurance®, AmShield Insurance®, Haulers Insurance, Say Insurance® and offers auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 21 states. The firm’s corporate headquarters is in Columbia, Missouri and more information is available at ShelterInsurance.com.

About FAST

FAST, which stands for "Flexible Architecture, Simplified Technology," is a privately held company located in Iselin, NJ. FAST focuses on solving the challenges our financial services and insurance clients face as they seek to modernize their systems environments or completely replace legacy systems. Visit: www.fasttechnology.com