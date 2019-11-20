Maranon Capital Announces Three Recent Financings

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced today that it provided financing to support three recent transactions.

VitalSmarts

Headquartered in Provo, Utah, VitalSmarts is a leading provider of communication, execution and leadership development training. The company's training solutions turn proven behavioral science principles into learnable, repeatable skills and enable enterprise clients to improve performance by addressing underlying employee behaviors. Additional information about VitalSmarts can be found at www.vitalsmarts.com.

Randazzo Mechanical Heating & Cooling, LLC (“Randazzo”)

Headquartered in Macomb, Michigan, Randazzo is a leading provider of non-discretionary heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement and maintenance services for the residential market. Founded in 1988, the company is a well-established brand that operates primarily in southeast Michigan. For more information, visit Randazzo at www.callrandazzo.com.

EyeSouth Partners

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, EyeSouth Partners is an eye care services organization providing support services to eye care practices in the Southeast. Affiliated practices provide medical and surgical eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, disease of the retina and macula, oculoplastics and medical optometry. For more information, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Maranon Capital

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an alternative investment management firm focused on private credit investments in middle market companies. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2008, Maranon has committed over $5.5 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital please visit www.MaranonCapital.com.