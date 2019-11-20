Chicago Tribune Names Hoopis Group a 2019 Chicago Top Workplace

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hoopis Group, a boutique wealth management firm, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Chicago Tribune.

“To be recognized, by our own people, as one of the top places to work in one of the best cities in the world is truly an honor!" said Hoopis Group President & CEO, Peter Hoopis. “Our employees are what makes this firm unique.”

Flexible work-life integration coupled with continued support from Leadership encourages employees to consistently put their best efforts forward. During the onboarding phase, advisors are encouraged to create a vision for themselves, personally and professionally. Having a compelling reason “why” drives our employees to success. Hoopis facilitates a culture of education and continued learning to keep employees fulfilled. With invaluable training resources, technology platforms will always find the support they need to thrive.

“True growth comes from stepping outside of your comfort zone,” said John Greene, Chief Growth Officer. “Hoopis Group gives our employees the tools and support they need to challenge themselves to grow both personally and professionally.”

The Tribune’s Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey, created by, Energage, LLC. “The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

About Hoopis Group

Since 2012, Hoopis Group has strived to serve individuals, families, business owners and executives with a singular focus of helping to position each client for financial success. Individuals work with Hoopis Group because of our vision, integrity and performance. We strive to lead our clients and advisors to a better future by helping them overcome challenges and bringing them opportunities in their business and personal lives. The real benefit is the clarity, confidence and certainty in knowing you have a strategy that provides comprehensive solutions designed to help you succeed and endure.

