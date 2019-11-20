Vested Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in College Savings App U-Nest

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vested Ventures, the investment arm of award-winning global communications firm Vested, is continuing its mission to support fintech for the greater good: this time, by investing in U-Nest, an app that helps parents put money into a tax-free savings account for their children’s future tuition.

U-Nest accounts are the same as 529 plans but simplify the convoluted and discouraging process often associated with them. The app cuts down on hours of research for parents with easy-to-understand language, streamlined applications and no paperwork. Financial growth in the account is tax-free and far exceeds bank savings account returns. Plus, it’s only $3/month to maintain, honoring its mission to make college savings accessible for all.

“U-Nest is a perfect match for Vested Ventures,” said Eric Hazard, CEO of Vested Ventures. “It’s mission closely aligns with Vested Ventures’ commitment to financial literacy and wellness. U-Nest is working to improve an unfortunate reality that so many Americans face -- and one that, if isn’t tackled early on, can feel all-consuming and pretty terrifying, quite frankly. We’re thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking fintech that has its finger on the pulse of this massive deficit and a clear plan to solve for it.”

U-Nest’s latest round of investment will go toward building an app for Android, as its only available for iPhone users now. It will also bulk out new features including a “gifting” option that lets others contribute funds into the 529 plan.

“Without the help of VCs like Vested Ventures, U-Nest wouldn’t be able to push forward and improve,” said founder and CEO Ksenia Yudina said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from a like-minded organization.”

About Vested

Vested is an integrated communications firm that is at the front of the rapidly evolving financial sector. The agency’s approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity and an obsessive commitment to creating value for clients through ideas and action. The agency, which has offices in New York and London, is a founding member of the Global Fintech PR Network and operates an investment group, Vested Ventures. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About U-Nest

U-Nest is a fully accredited and registered Financial Advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is backed by a team of experienced financial experts and advisors with decades of experience. The company is also backed by the UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator - one of the most prestigious and discerning business development groups in the nation. To learn more, visit https://u-nest.com/