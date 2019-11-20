SludgeFeed Partners with OpenSea to Bring Blockchain Gaming Items to News Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SludgeFeed, a startup crypto news website that covers the blockchain and gaming industries, has partnered with OpenSea, the leading digital marketplace for crypto collectibles, to bring blockchain gaming items to its platform.

Through the new partnership, OpenSea will provide technical support for SludgeFeed as it develops a unique non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace that directly integrates into its platform and content.

By enabling readers to directly interact with blockchain gaming NFTs, SludgeFeed and OpenSea hope to further push mainstream adoption of the new industry.

"While the blockchain gaming industry holds a lot of promise, the current adoption rates are still minimal compared to traditional gaming," said Tom Stankewicz, editor in chief and co-founder of SludgeFeed. "Together with OpenSea, we aim to take blockchain gaming to new heights by enabling unique and interactive ways to engage with in-game items and collectibles directly in our platform."

“OpenSea is incredibly excited about the growing number of digital assets on blockchain—from crypto collectibles to 'decentralized native' domain names to traditional digital assets like event tickets,” added Devin Finzer, co-founder of OpenSea. “We're excited that SludgeFeed is bringing more awareness and visibility to this brand new space."

SludgeFeed's partnership with OpenSea opens a number of new doors for blockchain games that have adopted SludgeFeed into their ecosystem, providing unmatched marketing and revenue opportunities.

"We're excited to partner with a leader in the space like OpenSea to further our efforts in developing a unique media model that integrates our brand with leading blockchain games," said Craig Russo, co-founder of SludgeFeed. "The cross-talk between our leading news content and upcoming marketplace will create a user experience unlike any other on the market today."

SludgeFeed's NFT marketplace will be available in early 2020.

About OpenSea

Founded in November 2017, OpenSea is proud to remain the largest general marketplace for crypto collectibles, with the broadest set of categories (135 and growing), the most items (over 4 million), and the best prices. We're doing this through a community of passionate users and developers. We partner with game developers to create customizable storefronts for users to automatically buy and sell their crypto collectibles.

About SludgeFeed

Started in 2017, SludgeFeed is a new-age online media and news brand focused on the intersection of the cryptocurrency and gaming markets. SludgeFeed delivers in-depth analysis and coverage on blockchain projects, crypto market news, esports events and more.