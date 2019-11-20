30 Leading Organizations Across Real Estate, Sustainability, and Academia Commit to Advising Fitwel on Expansion in Asia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Center for Active Design (CfAD), operator of Fitwel, the world’s leading certification system committed to building health for all™, announces today the expansion of the Fitwel Advisory Council with the first regional council—the Asia Advisory Council. One year after Fitwel’s launch in Asia, CfAD convened the region-specific Advisory Council in response to market demand and the identified need for localization. CfAD is committed to supporting Fitwel’s expansion throughout Asia in partnership with UL, the leading safety science organization.

30 industry-leading companies who represent interests across all sectors of the built environment met at two in-person Advisory Council events hosted by CfAD and UL to provide their expertise. Discussion included insights about market potential, the growing demand for health-promoting buildings and communities, and how to support market transformation in Asia.

The formation of Fitwel’s first regional Advisory Council complements the Fitwel Leadership Advisory Board (LAB) and Global Advisory Council founded two years ago. Fitwel continues to be the world’s leading healthy building certification, currently impacting 740,000+ individuals through 940+ registered projects, of which 340+ projects are certified or pending certification.

The following companies represent the 2019-2020 members of the Fitwel Asia Advisory Council:

Ai Green Energy Technology Ltd

Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited

Armstrong Ceiling Solutions

Arup

ATKINS

Beijing Building Technology Development Co Ltd

BEIJING JINMAO GREEN BUILDING CO., LTD

Chinese Academy of Building Research

CBRE

Cushman & Wakefield

Das Daring Energy Technology Co Ltd

Green Matrix Consulting Company

GREENVIET

Guoanrui (Beijing) Technology Co Ltd

HungKuo Group

JLL

Jiang & Associates Design

M Moser Associates

MOMA LIVING ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO LTD

NCKU Research and Development Foundation

NEAPOLI Sdn Bhd

Research Center of Energy Technology and Strategy

SUN&WELL Design & Construction

Sustainable Environment Research Laboratories

Savills

SCG

Sino-Ocean Architecture Design Institute Co., Ltd.

TSAI ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES

UL

About Fitwel and the Center for Active Design

Named one of Fast Company's 2017 Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Social Good, Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all™. Generated by expert analysis of 5,000+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and wellbeing. Fitwel was created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The Center for Active Design, a global not-for-profit organization, was selected as the licensed operator of Fitwel, charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.