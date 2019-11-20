QIAGEN and LabCorp deepen relationship with widespread use of bioinformatics solutions

HILDEN, Germany & GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced an agreement with LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) to extend their current QIAGEN Clinical Insights (QCI) license with QIAGEN’s Human Gene Mutation Database (HGMD) of human genetic variants, the world’s largest database of inherited disease mutations. This agreement builds on the existing seven-year relationship between the two companies to develop, introduce and support new diagnostic tests. LabCorp will use HGMD across its network of laboratories to improve identification and interpretation of genetic variants within inherited diseases.

“Next-generation sequencing has become a powerful tool to identify genetic variants that play a role in inherited diseases, providing a flexible technology platform that allows us to go from large-scale to highly targeted test panels that can be used for both clinical diagnostics and in studies of new therapies and diagnostics,” said Marcia Eisenberg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer for LabCorp Diagnostics. “Having access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date catalog of known mutations augments our existing variant classification expertise. This will allow us to continue to provide physicians and researchers with the best possible test interpretations, advancing LabCorp’s mission to improve health and improve lives.”

“Rare and hereditary diseases often create a difficult diagnostic odyssey for patients, families and healthcare systems. LabCorp recognizes this challenge. Extending access to HGMD, a component of QCI, will benefit both labs and patients waiting for answers related to hereditary diseases and appropriate treatments,” said Jonathan Sheldon, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of QIAGEN’s Digital Insights Business Area. “We have a longstanding relationship with LabCorp and are delighted to extend it. The expansion validates the importance of QIAGEN’s bioinformatics solutions in the interpretation of germline diseases. QCI with the inclusion of HGMD, and supporting automation capabilities, enables more informed and confident decisions for any indication, germline or somatic for all clinical testing labs.”

