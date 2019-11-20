Interstate Moving & Storage Partners with Children’s National Hospital to Support Upcoming “Light Up Dr. Bear” Fundraising Campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interstate Moving and Storage, a locally-based leading provider of global moving, relocation and logistics services, is partnering with Children’s National Hospital, the Washington, D.C. region’s premier provider of pediatric services, to support this year’s “Light Up Dr. Bear” fundraising campaign.

Interstate moving crews are teaming with Children’s National employees to deliver more than 300 light-up bears to select locations in the region, including Children’s National and a variety of dining, shopping and entertainment destinations like CityCenter DC and The Wharf in the District, Annapolis Harbour Center and Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Maryland, and Ballston Quarter and Reston Town Center in Virginia.

This year’s fundraising campaign features light-up bears that illuminate when an online donation is made. The bears are designed to resemble the hospital’s iconic Dr. Bear mascot and are accompanied by step-by-step instructions for making a donation. Donors can scan a QR code with their mobile phone or visit a specially designated Children’s National website to make a donation and light up Dr. Bears at Children’s National Hospital and across the region.

Since its founding in 1943 by Arthur E. Morrissette, Sr., Interstate has made giving back to the community an integral part of its business. “Our employees are delighted to support this campaign and the mission of Children’s National, which is to excel in care, advocacy, research and education,” says Bud Morrissette, Interstate’s CEO & Group President. “We appreciate the opportunity to work alongside this team of dedicated healthcare professionals in leveraging our moving and logistics expertise to help kids grow up stronger.”

“Children’s National is proud to bring back the “Light Up Dr. Bear” campaign for its second year,” says DeAnn Marshall, MHA, president of Children’s National Hospital Foundation. “We are grateful to Interstate for the logistical support they are providing – and the magic they are helping deliver. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the campaign by making a donation of any size to help children grow up stronger.”

ABOUT INTERSTATE

The Interstate Family of Companies encompasses a worldwide group of moving & storage, relocation management, supply chain logistics and real estate solutions serving government, corporate and residential clients. The company maintains its headquarters in Springfield, Virginia, working with a global alliance of 1,500 service partners incorporating 17,500 professional associates in 112 countries across six continents. On an annual basis, it is entrusted with the care and oversight of more than $1 billion in customer-valued goods and property. Interstate holds key industry certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, the FIDI FAIMPlus designation, IOMI certification, and is an 11-time recipient of the NDTA Award for Quality Service.

To learn more about the Interstate Family of Companies, visit our website at moveinterstate.com.

ABOUT CHILDREN’S NATIONAL HOSPITAL

Children’s National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., has served the nation’s children since 1870. Children’s National is the nation’s No. 6 pediatric hospital and, for the third straight year, is ranked No. 1 in newborn care, as well as ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. It has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C. Metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Home to the Children’s Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children’s National is the seventh-highest NIH-funded children’s hospital in the nation. Children’s National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.