New On-site Fueling Technology Adopted by Southern California Waste Hauler

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onboard Dynamics today announced the deployment of its GoFlo®natural gas compressor to Serv-Wel Disposal and Recycling, allowing the waste hauler to refuel its trucks in its fleet yard — without any reliance on electricity. The addition of on-site refueling was a key factor in Serv-Wel’s decision to install a GoFlo system as electricity costs continue to rise in southern California. Serv-Wel is thrilled to find a solution that removed the infrastructure barriers for providing clean, compressed natural gas (CNG) to its fleet of waste haulers.

Serv-Wel Disposal is a family-owned, reputable waste collection and disposal company that services the needs of residential, commercial, industrial and construction clients in the greater Los Angeles area. This permanent installation provides Serv-Wel with an economical, onsite compressed natural gas station that refuels its waste trucks, decreases traffic to alternate fuel stations and reduces greenhouse gas pollutants.

Onboard Dynamics demonstrated the GoFlo technology at Mountain View School District and Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency (AVSTA) last year as part of a project supported by the Southern California Gas Company’s (SoCalGas’) Research, Development and Demonstration (RD&D) program. The successful technology demonstration led Serv-Wel to select the GoFlo for their refueling needs.

“Onboard Dynamics has given us a cost-effective, reliable solution to provide CNG refueling to our fleet that eliminates the need for an external electricity source,” said Jim Nevarov, GM of Serv-Wel. “The GoFlo will provide us a way to avoid the high cost of electricity that is required to power other CNG compressor products in the marketplace.”

“We’re excited to be able to offer Serv-Wel an affordable solution that helps make their own onsite CNG refueling possible,” said Rita Hansen, CEO of Onboard Dynamics. “Our goal is to make onsite CNG compression easy and cost-effective for all types of fleet owners and operators.”

Serv-Wel is committed to a cleaner environment and has chosen to operate their fleet on renewable natural gas (RNG). RNG is a renewable fuel produced from landfills, food waste, farms and sewer systems. It can rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions as it takes more climate pollution out of the air than it emits as an energy source. RNG is already helping eliminate emissions from trucks and buses. Over the last five years, RNG’s use as a transportation fuel has increased 577 percent, helping displace over seven million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is equal to the total energy used by more than 868,000 homes for one year.

“We’re now capitalizing on the cleanest fuel on the market and honoring our commitment to a cleaner environment,” said Jim Nevarov.

“SoCalGas is pleased to have been involved with the development and demonstration of the innovative GoFlo technology with Onboard Dynamics,” said Yuri Freedman, Senior Director of Business Development for SoCalGas. “By using the GoFlo onsite fueling technology in combination with renewable natural gas, Serv-Wel will help the environment while also saving time and reducing costs.”

Serv-Wel installed the GoFlo as a permanent CNG station in August 2019. Utilizing CNG waste haulers has been part of their effort in responsibly minimizing their carbon footprint while providing waste disposal services to their customers. The GoFlo will help aid them in their effort of keeping their emissions down and their commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

About Onboard Dynamics, Inc.

Onboard Dynamics is helping to lead the clean fuel revolution by leveraging today’s traditional energy infrastructure to power the transportation needs of the present and future. The Company provides critical solutions for the natural gas and renewable natural gas industries and promotes the transition to the next generation of transportation and carbon-negative fuels. As a former ARPA-E awardee, the Company has developed innovative natural gas compression technology allowing a low-pressure natural gas source to be compressed up to 3600 psi while utilizing an engine platform that runs on natural gas to compress natural gas without the need for electricity.