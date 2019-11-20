Silver Airways and American Airlines Announce Codeshare Partnership

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Airways, America’s leading regional airline, and American Airlines have expanded their commercial relationship by introducing a codeshare partnership, providing customers of both airlines seamless connections between the carriers’ networks and enabling passengers to fly segments operated by both airlines under a single ticket. The codeshare offers customers of both airlines the ease and convenience of booking a single ticket with baggage transfer between the two airlines to a variety of Silver Airways destinations throughout the Caribbean, and travelers from Silver destinations can easily connect to American Airlines’ global network.

Under the agreement, American’s airline designator code (AA) is available on Silver Airways (3M) designator code for more than 180 Caribbean flights per week, including to and from San Juan, Anguilla, Dominica, Tortola, St. Thomas and St. Croix. Silver’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Seaborne Airlines, previously had a codeshare relationship with American on its Caribbean network. Those flights are now operated for Silver Airways.

Itineraries from American Airlines’ network are now available for sale at AA.com connecting to codeshare routes operated by Silver Airways.

“As we welcome American Airlines to our codeshare family, we are thrilled to be providing their customers with extended reach throughout Silver Airways’ extensive Caribbean network with our safe, reliable and customer-friendly service,” said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum.

About Silver Airways

Silver Airways operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, as well as flights connecting Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. Silver also flies seasonally between Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue, American, Delta, Avianca and Copa Airlines, and has interline agreements with Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Azul, Bahamasair, Emirates and Hahn Air. Members of United’s MileagePlus®, JetBlue’s TrueBlue and American Airlines AAdvantage Miles loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 offering best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. Silver’s fleet is currently composed of ATR-600s and Saab 340s. Silver is expanding its fleet with up to 50 eco-friendly ATR-600s. Silver is owned by affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm Versa Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about Silver’s refined passenger experience, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.