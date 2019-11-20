Best Buy and BACE (Baler and Compaction Equipment) Implement Ecosystem

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BACE, LLC, a leading global equipment manufacturer, technology innovator and national service provider for the recycling and waste management industry, announces they have partnered with Best Buy to rollout the BACE Ecosystem for Balers and Compactors, powered by its Patented IntelliBACE™ Platform.

“Partnering with an innovative company like Best Buy is a strategic opportunity for the BACE Ecosystem and our IntelliBACE™ Platform. The BACE Ecosystem marries our innovative technology platform, IntelliBACE™, with any manufactures’ Balers and Compactors to deliver business data, analytics and reporting. The BACE Ecosystem continues to disrupt the Waste and Recycling industry and how it views the integration of equipment and technology,” said Frederick Waite, BACE’s Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights / Key Benefits of the BACE Ecosystem, powered by IntelliBACE™:

Equipment - Can be implemented on ANY manufactures’ new/existing equipment

Accuracy - Uses actual weight-based scaling instead of pressure-based systems

Service - Provides real-time access to current and historical service information

Warranty - Provides real-time access to warranty status/information

Equipment Information - Provides real-time access to training videos and equipment documentation

Reporting/Analytics - Tracks revenue and expense by equipment, shift, location, region and more

Auto Notification - Auto notifies haulers when a compactor is ready to be picked up – eliminates under/overweight issues

Cellular communication - Securely isolated from corporate networks

Greg Leon, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of BACE states, “The BACE Ecosystem, powered by our Patented IntelliBACE™ Platform, is gaining significant momentum in the industry. We look forward to announcing additional partnerships in the near future and continuing to drive innovation into the Waste and Recycling industry.”

About BACE

BACE is a leading global manufacturer of heavy-duty balers, compactors and a national equipment service provider for the recycling and waste management industry. BACE is also the creator of the Patented IntelliBACE™ Platform, an innovative Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform offering unmatched Accountability and Transparency. The BACE headquarters is located at 322 West 32nd Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28206. For information about BACE's products and services, email fwaite@bacecorp.com, call BACE at (704) 394-2230 or visit our web site at www.BACECORP.com