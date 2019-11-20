BostonPremier Wealth, LLC, Joins Commonwealth Financial Network®

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, the nation’s largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, announces the addition of BostonPremier Wealth, LLC, of Hanover, Massachusetts, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with LPL Financial, partners Mark Bossey, AIF®, CFP®, and Ryan Marini, AIF®, CMFC®; advisors Joshua Grieves, MS, CFP®, and Geoff McCarthy (of sister firm Peloton Wealth Management of Concord, Massachusetts); and their shared support staff bring with them total account assets of $225 million.

BostonPremier Wealth specializes in providing comprehensive, fee-based financial planning as they prepare professionals and business owners for retirement and help retirees manage their assets and goals. The firm uses a data-based, objective approach in order to fully understand and meet the individual needs of each client. “We look at financial planning first and foremost in all that we do,” said Marini.

BostonPremier Wealth selected Commonwealth for its reputation for quality, personalized solutions. “I very much view Commonwealth as an extension of our firm,” Bossey said. “Commonwealth is a true partner for us, a resource that will add to the value that we bring to our clients every day. The firm’s proactive service model is personalized and customer-centric and will enable us to serve our clients more quickly and accurately.”

Access to Commonwealth’s institutional-quality research from its Investment Management and Research team, coupled with tightly integrated technology, including single sign-on CRM, in-house website hosting, and the Client360°® total client management system, will help BostonPremier Wealth streamline its own processes and systems.

Andrew Daniels, managing principal, business development, said, “On behalf of Commonwealth, I welcome BostonPremier Wealth to our network of independent advisors. We are committed to delivering essential business solutions and personalized resources to this successful practice, so that they can focus on what they do best—helping their clients plan their future.”

For more information about the firms, visit www.bostonpremierwealth.com and www.pelotonwealthmanagement.com.

