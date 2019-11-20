Boxlight Expands Offerings with Addition of Moovly Video Content Creation Solution

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Based on growing demand for multimedia products in the education sector, Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) today announced it has entered into an exclusive global reseller partnership agreement with Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVY) (OTC: MVVYF) (FRANKFURT: 0PV2) ("Moovly").

With this agreement, Boxlight will resell the jointly branded MimioMoovly cloud-based, video creation software. With no installation or maintenance needed, the online tool will enable students and teachers to easily create videos using over 1.3 million royalty-free media assets – including photos, illustrations, video clips, sound and music – to support classroom instruction, flipped classroom videos, video assignments, media literacy workshops, and more. Offering an engaging way to increase students’ digital competencies, MimioMoovly can be used as a stand-alone video production tool or it can enhance larger interactive projects or lessons as part of the total Boxlight solution.

Brendon Grunewald, Co-Founder and CEO of Moovly, commented: "We are very happy to be working with Boxlight on a global basis. We have seen substantial growth in users signing up from both schools and universities. We will offer five unique subscription plans so customers can customize the program to best fits their needs individually, by school or by district.”

“The ability to easily create and share video content through social media, vlogs and other platforms is changing our way of communication and expression,” said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. “Boxlight is pleased to provide an education specific solution to leverage video creation in the classroom to enhance the learning environment. The MimioMoovly multimedia platform is a powerful tool to help prepare the next generation of students for their future careers.”

