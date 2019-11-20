CORRECTING and REPLACING Salesforce Selects Esri as Key Geospatial Partner

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first sentence of the fifth paragraph should read: Salesforce Maps will be released at Dreamforce 2019 (instead of: Salesforce Maps will be released at Dreamforce 2019 and available for purchase in February).

The corrected release reads:

SALESFORCE SELECTS ESRI AS KEY GEOSPATIAL PARTNER

Today at Dreamforce, Esri, the global leader in mapping and location intelligence, announced that Salesforce has selected Esri as the key geospatial partner for Salesforce Maps. Salesforce is integrating Esri’s ArcGIS Living Atlas, the foremost collection of global geographic data and basemaps. Salesforce Maps users will be able to access Esri’s ArcGIS Online, the leading geospatial cloud, giving businesses the ability to analyze and visualize massive amounts of geographic and demographic data.

“Geo-services are becoming mainstream. Now Salesforce customers will unlock new insights and patterns in their customer data, enabling them to ‘See What Others Can’t’ through geographic visualization, using maps that contain Esri’s dynamic Living Atlas,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “The Salesforce and Esri technology integration will enable organizations around the globe to combine their business data with geospatial analytics and mapping for competitive advantage.”

Salesforce Maps will bring a geographic context to the enterprise for categorizing and understanding the customer and business needs. By integrating demographic, economic, and behavioral data from Esri, businesses can gain unique insight into new market opportunities.

Esri is a privately held, multi-billion dollar company that provides over 350,000 organizations of every size and industry the tools to get deeper insights from their geographic and transactional data to improve operational and business results. In the US and globally, Esri is deployed in most local, regional and state governments. It is also used across most national governments including all of the US Federal executive departments. In the non-government sectors, customers include the majority of the Fortune 1000 companies, most utilities, and all the leading colleges and universities. Esri users also include thousands of NGOs around the world. With this new partnership, Salesforce customers will be able to access critical geospatial intelligence and perform spatial analysis inside Salesforce using Esri technology.

Salesforce Maps will be released at Dreamforce 2019. Jeff Peters, director of Esri global sales, will be presenting at Sales Summit: How Salesforce Builds Better Territories on Thursday, November 21.

Learn more about how Esri helps businesses better understand and activate their data at https://go.esri.com/see.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

